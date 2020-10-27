Reese Witherspoon Talks About Running For Election, Says 'we Need Better Representation'

Recently, Reese Witherspoon talked about running for elections. On Monday's episode of SmartLess podcast with Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will Arnett, Reese Witherspoon was invited to the panel. Host Jason Bateman asked Reese if she would be ever interested in pursuing her career in government work. Witherspoon replied, "I mean, I wouldn't say never because I don't know where I'm going to be when I'm, you know, 65".

Reese Witherspoon on running for elections

Talking about the same, Reese Witherspoon further explained why is this cause close to her heart. She said, "I think we need better representation and balance". "Women are 50 per cent of the population, but we're not 50 per cent of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they're adjudicating over our bodies", the Legally Blonde star explained talking about why she isn't ruling out a future in politics.

Further, in the SmartLess podcast with Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will Arnett, Reese Witherspoon added, "And the lack of representation of people of color, who make up a large, almost majority of this country. What about balance, you know? Just yin and yang. Male, female balance". The actor said she believes that women have a different relationship to power that can lead to more collaborative solutions. Explaining her statement, Reese also cited her influence at her production company Hello Sunshine as an example.

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon's dog Pepper passes away; actor & her daughter post emotional note

Reese Witherspoon said,

"It's interesting how no one needs to be the number one. We sort of pass the baton almost. It's always kind of deferring power or sharing responsibility. So it's almost this power balance and that there's no one person sort of dictating or mandating exactly what's going to happen. It's collective ideas. And it works really well."

Also Read | 'Sweet Home Alabama' cast list: From Reese Witherspoon to Josh who played pivotal roles

Further in the conversation, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes said they could see themselves voting for Witherspoon, possibly as a senator, in the future. Jason Bateman told her, "I think you'd get a lot of the vote". Reese laughed on Bateman's comment and said, "Yeah, I mean our standards have become very low in this country". Check out the entire SmartLess podcast with Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will Arnett featuring Reese Witherspoon.

Also Read | Did Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd invent the selfie in 1996? Read here

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon shares adorable photos on her daughter Ava Phillipe's 21st birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.