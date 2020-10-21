Reese Witherspoon's Dog Pepper Passes Away; Actor & Her Daughter Post Emotional Note

Quick links:
Reese Witherspoon’s beloved dog Pepper passed away yesterday. The actor took to her social media handle and paid tribute to the dog. She wrote in her post that she is “sp heart-broken” but also “deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought to our family”. Reese posted a picture of Pepper alongside a heartfelt note as she called her dog a “loyal and devoted family member”.
Reese broke the news of the tragic loss of her dog Pepper on her social media account. She started the note with “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday.” The actor further wrote that she believes that Pepper is “in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wildflowers and being the Queen that she is”. Check out the post below:
Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. ðŸŽ¾ðŸŒ¸ ðŸ‘‘ We will always love you, Pepper.
Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot
A number of friends and fans of the actor flooded Reese's post with their reactions and expressed how saddened they were with the news. Numerous people sent warm and kind regards to the actor and the family and shared how much they will miss seeing the dog. Several other people wrote on the post that they loved the dog and that she was the "Sweetest little dog" and wrote further that they will remember her in their prayers. Check out some of the comments below.
Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image
Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava too posted a heartfelt note for Pepper. She posted a series of pictures of the dog and revealed that Pepper died of cancer. She further stated that "Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her." Check out the post below.
Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now. Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her. If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy “zoomies” around the house. She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon. Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was. This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond. I’ll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I’d pick her up so she could lick my face. She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. â¤ï¸ Love you forever, miss Peps.
Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?
Reese Witherspoon's Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos with her dogs. Reese Witherspoon's dog Pepper always received immense love from netizens whenever the actor posted videos and pictures of the dog or with her dog. Check out some of the heartwarming pictures of Reese Witherspoon's dog Pepper below:
Lou can hardly contain his excitement! ðŸ˜‚ This month we are reading #TheScentKeeper by @ericabauermeisterauthor and y'all... it is SO GOOD! This magical story is about a young woman, Emmeline, confronting the modern world for the very first time. ðŸ’« As she embarks on a journey of digging up her past, she is confronted with truth about love, family and who she really is. I can’t wait to hear your thoughts, head on over to @reesesbookclub and let's discuss! ðŸ“š#readwithreese
Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.