Reese Witherspoon's Dog Pepper Passes Away; Actor & Her Daughter Post Emotional Note

Reese Witherspoon’s beloved dog Pepper passed away yesterday. The actor took to her social media handle and paid tribute to the dog. She wrote in her post that she is “sp heart-broken” but also “deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought to our family”. Reese posted a picture of Pepper alongside a heartfelt note as she called her dog a “loyal and devoted family member”.

Reese Witherspoon pens emotional note after her dog passes away

Reese broke the news of the tragic loss of her dog Pepper on her social media account. She started the note with “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday.” The actor further wrote that she believes that Pepper is “in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wildflowers and being the Queen that she is”. Check out the post below:

Friends and fans send love to the actor

A number of friends and fans of the actor flooded Reese's post with their reactions and expressed how saddened they were with the news. Numerous people sent warm and kind regards to the actor and the family and shared how much they will miss seeing the dog. Several other people wrote on the post that they loved the dog and that she was the "Sweetest little dog" and wrote further that they will remember her in their prayers. Check out some of the comments below.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava too posted a heartfelt note for Pepper. She posted a series of pictures of the dog and revealed that Pepper died of cancer. She further stated that "Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her." Check out the post below.

Reese Witherspoon would post tons of pictures with Pepper

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos with her dogs. Reese Witherspoon's dog Pepper always received immense love from netizens whenever the actor posted videos and pictures of the dog or with her dog. Check out some of the heartwarming pictures of Reese Witherspoon's dog Pepper below:

Image credits: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

