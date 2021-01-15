Regina King's Top 10 Quotes That Will Inspire You To The Core

Regina King is one of the most popular American actors/directors who first gained the attention of the audience from her role in a popular television series named 227. She has also been awarded Golden Globe award, Academy Award as well as four Primetime Emmy Awards in her career so far. She has also stated a few quotes of her own that have inspired her fans a lot. Read further ahead to see the top ten Regina King’s quotes that will inspire you to the fullest.

Regina King’s quotes

I've always been athletic - I ran track in high school - and it kept my blood pressure in check over the years. Once I was diagnosed with hypertension, I stepped up my workouts.

I do an annual detox for two weeks, eliminating sugar, processed foods, and simple carbs from my diet. I usually lose 7-10 pounds and look at it as my yearly renewal.

I feel like 'Leftovers' is dealing with subject matter that's kind of taboo when you're talking about religion and faith. They found a way to make it mysterious and intriguing without making people upset.

A Modern Mom to me is not always someone that juggles a career and family. A Modern Mom is a woman who takes care of herself on the inside and the outside.

I learned a lot from my Mom. My favourite lesson: remember there is no such thing as a certain way to parent and to remember that you are learning along with your child - it's ok to make mistakes.

I know in my own marriage I stayed in it to provide my son with what I thought was a stable background and to give him what I thought was the family life a child should have with two parents. But that isn't always the best way, and it took me taking my son to therapy after the divorce to really see it.

Now I can always be called 'Emmy winner Regina King.' I think that in this business, it must mean something. Every time someone has won an award, and they're announcing them or speaking about them, that prefaces their name.

My biggest challenge will be to play a totally submissive woman. It takes a toll on you when you play someone who's far removed from your personality.

When you see all the suits in the room, everybody in the room has on suits, you know, the women, too. We're not wearing dresses and chiffon and we're not as fun as we used to be

I love my city and I feel like the majority of the people that are in the city are people from other cities. So I think that L.A. sometimes might get a bad rap because it's known to be so Hollywood-oriented and then underneath that you have crime. But that's really the case in pretty much any major city that you go to.

Regina King’s movies

Regina King’s movies include Higher Learning, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Love and Action in Chicago, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Year of the Dog, If Beale Street Could Talk, etc. One Night in Miami is one such Regina King’s movie that was directed by her.

Regina King’s shows

There is a huge list of Regina King’s shows where she performed spectacularly. Some of Regina King’s shows as an actor include Living Single, Southland, Shameless, The Boondocks, American Crime, Watchmen, Seven Seconds, The Leftovers, New York Undercover, etc. She has also directed a few episodes in TV shows such as Scandal, Insecure, Animal Kingdom, The Catch, Southland and a few others.

