National Youth Day Quotes In Hindi And English To Share With Your Loved Ones

National Youth Day 2021 is being celebrated in India today on January 12, 2021. The date was chosen to honour the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. He is considered as one of the greatest spiritual and social leaders of India. He was always vocal about the importance of youth in building and making a nation stronger. The day aims at making people On this day, the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda are remembered.

Various lectures, cultural programs and competitions are held to celebrate the day. The day is also known as Yuva Diwas or Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. Many people share National Youth Day quotes to celebrate the day and spread teachings of Swami Vivekananda. Here is a look at some of the National Youth Day Quotes in English and Hindi by Swami Vivekananda and others to share on this Yuva Diwas.

National Youth Day quotes

Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is achieved.

Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.

Believe in yourself and the world will be at your feet.

Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise, you may miss meeting an excellent person in this world.

All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.

Be a hero. Always say, I have no fear.

Strength is life, weakness is death. Expansion is life, contraction is death. Love is life, hatred is death.

You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.

Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead! If you lose, you can guide!

Meditation can turn fools into sages but unfortunately, fools never meditate.

Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.

Our duty is to encourage every one in his struggle to live up to his own highest idea and strive at the same time to make the ideal as near as possible to the Truth.

Youth is humanity in the making, If something is in the works, the more attention you pay to it, the better the product will be.

If the world were guided by youth, it would be a better place. They are the ones who are most alive, idealistic, and energetic.

The best resource that a nation can have to grow is Youth Cheers to the young energies and young minds on National Youth Day!

National Youth Day quotes in Hindi

तुम्हे अन्दर से बाहर की तरफ विकसित होना है. कोई तुम्हे पढ़ा नहीं सकता, कोई तुम्हे आध्यात्मिक नहीं बना सकता. तुम्हारी आत्मा के आलावा कोई और गुरु नहीं है.

दिल और दिमाग के टकराव में दिल की सुनो.

एक विचार लो. उस विचार को अपना जीवन बना लो – उसके बारे में सोचो उसके सपने देखो, उस विचार को जियो. अपने मस्तिष्क, मांसपेशियों, नसों, शरीर के हर हिस्से को उस विचार में डूब जाने दो, और बाकी सभी विचार को किनारे रख दो. यही सफल होने का तरीका है.

जब तक आप खुद पे विश्वास नहीं करते तब तक आप भागवान पे विश्वास नहीं कर सकते.

पहले हर अच्छी बात का मज़ाक बनता है, फिर उसका विरोध होता है, और फिर उसे स्वीकार कर लिया जाता है।

स्वतंत्र होने का साहस करो। जहाँ तक तुम्हारे विचार जाते हैं वहां तक जाने का साहस करो, और उन्हें अपने जीवन में उतारने का साहस करो।

सबसे बड़ा धर्म है अपने स्वभाव के प्रति सच्चे होना। स्वयं पर विश्वास करो।

एक समय में एक काम करो, और ऐसा करते समय अपनी पूरी आत्मा उसमे डाल दो और बाकी सब कुछ भूल जाओ।

जिस दिन आपके सामने कोई समस्या न आये – आप यकीन कर सकते है की आप गलत रस्ते पर सफर कर रहे है।

यह जीवन अल्पकालीन है, संसार की विलासिता क्षणिक है, लेकिन जो दुसरो के लिए जीते है, वे वास्तव में जीते है।

उठो, जागो और तब तक नहीं रुको जब तक लक्ष्य ना प्राप्त हो जाये.

शक्ति जीवन है, निर्बलता मृत्यु है. विस्तार जीवन है, संकुचन मृत्यु है. प्रेम जीवन है, द्वेष मृत्यु है.

