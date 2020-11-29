Remember Anna Faris' Sweet Gesture For Ex Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine? Read Details Here

Anna Faris' birthday is today. On the occasion of Anna Faris' birthday, a supposed episode from Farris’ past and that of her ex-husband’s, Chris Pratt, is being brought to light. Reportedly, as per an article on E! News, a source told them that the star, who was last seen in the hit CBS sitcom, Mom, sent the new parents Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger a gift on the occasion of the two being blessed with a baby girl. The name of their daughter is Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger.

Faris and Pratt share a son together, Jack, who was born on 25th August 2012. Reportedly, as per the article on E! News, Jack was quite excited about becoming a big brother to little Lyla. As per the very same source, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are on good terms and are committed to being good co-parents to Jack.

Anna Faris’ ex-husband, actor Chris Pratt and his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on 8th June, 2019. The actor and the author welcomed their baby girl into the world on August 10th of this year. A picture of the baby’s hand holding that of Chris Pratt's wife was released on Instagram by the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor on what they have set at the official birth date of their baby girl, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Also Read: Anna Faris Shares An Hysterical 'fun Fact' On 15-year-anniversary Of 'Just Friends'

Here is that image:

Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger (Who was last seen in Daniel Isn't Real) had confirmed the birth of the child prior to the couple announcing the same in a video that was acquired by ET online. The video in question showed Patrick holding a gift, although it was unclear as to who the gift was for. As of this writing, Lyla is a little over three months old.

Also Read: Mom Season 8 Handles Anna Faris' Departure From The Show Through Minor References

The prolific actress, who’s last cinematic outing was 2018’s Overboard, turns 44 today. She has been a part of many films and television shows in the past. She even appeared as herself on the hit HBO TV Show, Entourage. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years.

Also Read: Anna Faris & Tom Cavanagh Starrer 'Yogi Bear' Filming Locations Revealed; Read More

About Anna Faris and Chris Pratt:

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt amicably parted ways in 2018. Anna Faris was Chris Pratt's wife for nine years. Anna Faris' ex-husband was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. While Faris was last seen playing the role of Christy Plunkett in the hit CBS show, Mom. The show is currently in its eighth season but Faris hasn't returned for the same, as she wants to explore other opportunities.

Also Read: Anna Faris In 'Mom' Exits The Show, Team 'unhappy' With The Decision: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.