Anna Faris In 'Mom' Exits The Show, Team 'unhappy' With The Decision: Reports

Anna Faris’ show Mom is a popular American TV sitcom that began in the year 2013 on CBS. The show gained popularity soon along with the cast. Anna Faris plays one of the lead characters in the series and has been a part of the show since the beginning. Recently, when she revealed her exit plans from the show, the entire team of the show were devastated and none of them were happy to know about her exit.

Anna Faris in 'Mom': Plot, cast and more

According to the reports by People Magazine, an insider from the show revealed that Mom has been one of CBS’s most profitable scripted shows and the entire team was unhappy to hear the news. They were pretty surprised by Anna’s exit from the show. Anna Faris announced her exit a few days ago and left her fans in utter shock.

Anna Faris in Mom has been a vital part of seven seasons and she announced her exit just a few days before the team was planning to begin the production of the upcoming episodes. It is said that the 43-year-old actress left the show in order to pursue other opportunities in her career.

According to a report by PTI, Anna Faris in Mom was the first and the only choice for the role of Christy. Here's a picture she posted of one of her scenes with the Mom cast on her Instagram handle.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodesky and Gemma Baker, The show revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter duo, Bonnie and Christy, who have been struggling to come out of alcoholism and attempting to stay sober in their lives. The role of Christy has been essayed by Anna Faris while her mother, Bonnie’s role is played by Allison Janney. The others from the Mom cast include Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, Kriston Johnston, Mimi Kennedy, William Fichtner and French Stewart in important roles.

On the Work Front: Anna Faris’s Shows & Other Projects

The actress began her acting career from a play at the age of 9 and she has been bagging several roles in TV shows and movies since then. Her comic roles are loved by her fans a lot. She has been a part of multiple television shows such as King of the Hill, Deception: A Mother’s Secret, Friends, Entourage, etc. She’s also been seen in several movies namely The Hot Chick, Lost in Translation, 22 Jump Street, Take Me Home Tonight, all the ifilms, and a lot more. The actress has also won awards for her performances in the movies May, Smiley Face and The Dictator.

