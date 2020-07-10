Lara Dutta Shares Reason Behind Her Calm Demeanor During Miss Universe Competition

Lara Dutta in a recent post shared the reason behind her being absolutely calm during the 2000 Miss Universe Competition. The actor posted a reply to a Twitter post in which she attributed her calm demeanour to the questions that were asked to her. Not too long ago, Miss Universe’s official Twitter account shared a video of Lara Dutta answering a bunch of questions during the rounds of competition. Fans and several others observed that Lara was extremely calm and composed throughout the entire session and that was something which amazed them.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Chemistry With Sonakshi Sinha Or Lara Dutta, Which Impressed Fans More?

Lara Dutta speaks on her being calm during Miss Universe competition

Also Read | 'Bell Bottom' Sees The Addition Of Lara Dutta To Its Cast; Actor Shares Her Excitement

Speaking specifically about that moment, Lara Dutta replied that she had a lot of things going on in her head at the time. She recalled the moment and said that each time she looks at that particular video, she thinks that she reached some zen level. Thus Lara hinted at being in a completely zen mode while answering those questions. She, later on, went on to thank God for the amazing grace. Fans in the comments too added that it was her calm behaviour that won their hearts as well. In the video as well the man can be heard saying that Lara Dutta is absolutely breath-taking and that she exudes calmness. He then went on to add that he would call her as grace under pressure as she has that element in her.

For all that ‘calm’ I was a bundle of nerves!!! 😄. Every time I look at this, I keep thinking I must have tapped into some zen zone!! 😂😂. Grace from above! 🙏😇 https://t.co/jxp3SmIS3W — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) July 8, 2020

Also Read | Before Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta Was Offered A Part In 'The Matrix' Trilogy

On May 12, Lara Dutta celebrated 20 years since she was crowned as Miss Universe. Sharing a series of pictures from that event, Lara Dutta wrote a heartfelt caption. The actor shared that on that day she received a wonderful gift and that she is eternally grateful for it ever since. The Miss Universe competition was held in Nicosia, Cyprus on May 12, 2000, when Lara Dutta got crowned with the prestigious title of Miss Universe. The country rejoiced on that day as India had won the pageant after a long time. Lara Dutta was the second Indian to win the title after Sushmita Sen in 1994, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif Or Lara Dutta: Which Duo Had An Impressive Chemistry?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.