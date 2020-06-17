Renee Gracie Hits Out At Indians; Racer Turned Adult Film Star Stirs Copyright Controversy

The Renee Gracie Indian racist comments were trending on social media after the former Supercars racer slammed Indians on her page for stealing photos and videos from her exclusive content. The Renee Gracie Australia racing career came to an end seven months ago, after the 25-year-old agreed to switch careers and join the adult film industry instead and Gracie has been making headlines over the past few weeks. In a recent Renee Gracie Indian rant, the Australian model revealed that she 'does not like Indians from now onwards' and will remove all of the Indian subscribers on her page.

Image Courtesy - Daily Mirror

Renee Gracie Australia adult film star: Renee Gracie Indian racist remarks

Renee Gracie posted a long message on her subscription service bashing Indians for stealing the photographs and videos of her that she uploaded online. The Renne Gracie Indian basing began with the adult film star labelling Indian people on her page as 'as*****s'. Gracie accused Indian fans on her page of stealing her pictures and then creating illegal and fake profiles since she is the only one who has the copyright to all of her content.

Renee Gracie now is furious with her Indian fans for stealing her images and made a hateful comment towards Indians as she claimed, 'I don't like Indians anymore now'. The Renee Gracie videos were reportedly stolen and uploaded on various different fake accounts as soon as her videos went viral. The Renee Gracie Indian bashing continued with the 25-year-old former racecar driver stating that if anyone has stolen images and videos from her pages they are 'a****s'. After an issue with social media site Instagram for taking down her photos, Renee Gracie now slammed Indians for stealing her copyright pictures.

The Renee Gracie Indian racist comments then followed as she wrote, 'If you're Indian, get off my page right now!'. Gracie continued, 'You are no longer welcome here anymore'. Renee Gracie now also threatened to sue anyone who stole her images and added that nobody is allowed to share any of her photos, be it the Renee Gracie Australia fans or fans from anywhere around the world. In conclusion, Renee Gracie revealed that she was furious and will remove all the Indian subscribers from her page.

Renee Gracie Australian adult film star: Renee Gracie videos

The Renee Gracie Australia racing career failed to earn the 25-year-old a substantial income during her seven-year career. However, a switch to the adult industry has seen Renee Gracie make a small fortune over a relatively short period of time. According to reports from The Telegraph, Renee Gracie earns a reported $90,650 and is on course to make over $1 million this year. The Renee Gracie Instagram page has over 661,000 followers.

Image Credits - Renee Gracie Instagram