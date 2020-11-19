'Return To Christmas Creek' Cast Is Headlined By Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar & Others

2018's TV film Return of Christmas Creek showcases the story of a career-oriented app developer from Chicago who returns to her smalltown for Christmas to rediscover the festival's meaning. However, much to her surprise, she reunites with her estranged uncle on her trip back to hometown and bumps into her childhood best friend too, who she starts developing strong feelings for. The cast of Return to Christmas Creek is headlined by Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar and Steven Weber. Thus, read to find out more about Return to Christmas Creek characters in detail.

'Return to Christmas Creek' cast

Tori Anderson as Amelia Hughes

Canadian television actor, Tori Anderson headlines the Return to Christmas Creek cast as Amelia Hughes. Tori as Amelia plays a career-oriented app developer from Chicago who goes through a breakup with boyfriend right before Christmas. Thus, she decides to rediscover the meaning of Christmas by visiting her hometown after 17 years. There, she reunites with her estranged uncle Harry and childhood best friend Mike, falling in love with the latter eventually.

Stephen Huszar as Mike Ruggles

Canadian Film and Television actor, Stephen Huszar plays the role of Mike Ruggles in this Don McBrearty directorial. Stephen as Mike plays the long-lost childhood best friend of Amelia who lives in her hometown, i.e. Christmas Creek. He is shown to be a rugged and handsome rescue worker in this film who plays the love interest of Amelia.

Steven Weber as Harry Hughes

Veteran actor Steven Weber plays the role of Harry Hughes in this rom-com. Steven as Harry plays the estranged uncle of Amelia who reunites with her after she returns to her hometown for Christmas. After reconnecting with Harry after 17 years, Amelia decides on finding out what led to the rift created between her father and her uncle.

Kari Matchett as Pamela

Power Play actor Kari Matchett plays the role of Pamela in Return to Christmas Creek. Kari as Pamela plays the ex-girlfriend of Amelia's uncle whose relationship with Harry is repaired towards the conclusion of the film. She is shown to own a local restaurant in Christmas Creek.

Watch the trailer of 'Return to Christmas Creek' on YouTube below:

