'Big Sky' Cast Boasts Of Star Actors Like Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick & Kylie Bunbury

Big Sky is the latest drama series to have released on ABC network. The TV series is created by David E. Kelley. The drama series is based on the 2013 novel titled The Highway by C. J. Box. The series premiered on November 17, 2020. The story is about the life of private detectives named Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt who join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt. The characters go for the search for two sisters who had been kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. When the private detectives realise that the kidnapper has more than two victims, they decide to go against the clock to find and stop the kidnapper. The cast of Big Sky includes actors like Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Brian Geraghty as the main leads. Read on for details about Big Sky cast.

Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt

Big Sky characters include Katheryn Winnick as one of the lead characters in the TV show. She plays the role of Jenny Hoyt in the American drama. She is separated from her husband and is an ex-cop yet she takes up freelance work for his agency.

Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell

Big Sky cast also includes Kylie Bunbury, playing the role of Cassie Dewell. She is a private explosive and owns a private investigation agency along with her partner Hoyt.

Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman

Brian Geraghty is seen playing the role of Ronald Bergman. He is the main accused trucker who is involved in many unsolved kidnapping occurrences in Montana and nearby regions.

Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Cody's secretary

Dedee Pfeiffer is seen playing the role of Denise in the TV show. She portrays Cody's secretary in Big Sky.

Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt

Ryan Phillippe is seen playing the main role of Cody Hoyt in the series. He runs a private investigation agency with his partner Cassie. The duo then takes upon a case where Cody and Cassie have to join hands with Cody's estranged wife Jenny Hoyt.

Other casts of 'Big Sky'

Brooke Smith as Merrilee Legarski

Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt

Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell

Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell

Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman

Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan

Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie

Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan

John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski

