'The Christmas Train' Cast: See Details About Actors In This Hallmark Original

Christmas is here and Hallmark Channel’s original holiday films season is back. One of the favourite Hallmark Holiday movies which came out in the year 2017 is The Christmas Train. The story is based on the best-selling novel by David Baldacci. The story just like all the other Hallmark Films is set in the winter season, and with beautiful locations, warmth, snow, love, and super cute actors. Here is a list of The Christmas Train cast.

The cast of The Christmas Train and everything you need to know about them

Dermot Mulroney as Tom Langdon

Dermot Mulroney plays the lead role in the Christmas train film. Tom Langdon is a journalist who embarks on a train journey to find inspiration to write something in the memory of his late father. Dermot is famous for his role in the romantic movie My Best Friend’s Wedding and his sweet charming smile. He is currently a part of the Amazon Prime Videos original web series Hanna.

Kimberly Williams – Paisley as Eleanor Carter

Kimberly Williams Paisley who is popular for her acting, productions and writing. She plays the female protagonist in the film. Eleanor Carter is shown as a writer who is searching for a new story for her script and runs into her ex-boyfriend Tom Langdon. The actor is popular for her roles in Father of The Bride and Shade.

Danny Glover as Max Powers

One of the most prominent characters of the Christmas Train Cast is played by Danny Glover who is known for his strong portrayal in the Lethal Weapons series and his black rights activist movement. He is seen in this film playing the role of a big Hollywood film Director named Max Powers. Danny Glover has been a part of the film and television for more than 35 years and is an industry legend.

Other important actors and The Christmas Train characters in the film are:

Joan Cusack as Agnes who is another passenger on the train. Holly Elissa as Lelia who Tom’s Girlfriend in the film. Kristen Zien as Julie and Anthony Konechnny as Steve, the two are shown as a couple who have eloped. Karen Holness as Misty who considers herself a psychic and somehow all these characters know everything happening between Tom and Eleanor.

The Christmas Train was directed by Ron Oliver and revolved around four characters on a train journey. A four-day cross country journey from Washington D. C to Los Angeles for Christmas. When two passengers who are looking for inspiration to write a story talk to other passengers and find out their old flames are on the same train the residual love between the two is a sweet love story to watch.

