'Return To Mayberry' Filming Locations: California Brought To Life This Fictional Town

Return to Mayberry is a popular television movie which aired back in 1986. This NBC television film was based on two popular '60s sitcoms The Andy Griffith Show and Mayberry R.F.D. Return to Mayberry went on to become the highest-rated television film in 1986. The reunion movie follows the character Andy Taylor, who returns to the beloved town of Mayberry in order to visit his son Opie, who is expecting his first child.

Return to Mayberry shooting locations

As evident from the title, Return to Mayberry is set in the town of Mayberry. This fictional town has become memorable for fans since it featured in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘Mayberry R.F.D.’ Hence, the makers of the reunion brought it back in the film. For all those fans who have been curious about the Return to Mayberry filming locations since the release of the movie, here is the answer.

California

Return to Mayberry was largely filmed in California. The two original '60s shows were shot entirely on a Hollywood backlot. But for the reunion movie, the makers gave the town of Mayberry an actual existence, by using a real town for filming. Return to Mayberry was mainly shot in Los Olivos in California. The makers of the reunion movie installed new street signs in Los Olivos for filming purposes. Apart from Los Olivos, Return to Mayberry was also shot in Arroyo Grande

The previous town of Mayberry was demolished

Fans of Return to Mayberry might not know that in the sixties, The Andy Griffith Show was filmed on the 40 Acres Desilu production Studio Lot in Culver City, California. So one can spot familiar Mayberry businesses and street signs in other shows, such as Star Trek, which were filmed here as well. Mayberry even features in the Tom Cruise movie Mission: Impossible.

Surprisingly in 1976, the entire shooting location was demolished. This meant that when production on Return to Mayberry commenced a decade later in 1986, the makers were forced to construct Mayberry again. The makers brought sixteen of the original cast members from two previous shows for the reunion special.

