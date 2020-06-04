Where Was Ozark Filmed? Check The Shooting Location Of Netflix's Hit Series

Ozark is one of the most popular series on the streaming service Netflix. The series boasts of a stellar star cast that includes Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in pivotal roles. The show revolves around the married couple played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The couple relocates their nuclear family to the Ozark after their money-laundering scheme goes wrong. Ozark season 3 was concluded in March. The show has received lots of positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. The show Ozark is also quite popular for its picturesque locations.

Ozark's shooting location is said to be inspired by Missouri's real-life Alhonna Resort. The creator of the show, Bill Dubuque has worked there as a dockhand in the 1980s. The crew of the show studied the resort and it was recreated on the sets in Georgia. For all those who are wondering about where was Ozark filmed, here are the locations where the filming of Ozark happened.

Where Was Ozark filmed?

Lake Allatoona, Georgia

Even though the name of the show is Ozark, much of the show is filmed in Georgia. Ozark Netflix features a lot of scenes that are shot at lakes. Lake Allatoona is where the majority of the show is filmed.

Lake Lanier, Georgia

Another Georgia lake to be used as an Ozark shooting location is Lake Lanier, Georgia. The shots of Byrde's house take place in Van Pugh North Park which is on the southern edge of the lake.

J.D.'s on the Lake, Lake Allatoona, Georgia

In the earlier part of season 1, Marty takes over a diner called The Blue Cat. The diner was created for the show but it now functions as a fully functional restaurant. It is right on the lake Allatoona in Georgia.

Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta, Norcross, Georgia

Almost the entire indoor filming of Ozark happened at Eagle Rock Studios which is just outside of Atlanta. According to the reports, some of the Ozark shooting location in the show like Lickety Splitz strip club, Buddy Dyker’s basement, and the interior of Russ Langmore’s trailer are from the studio.

Bagnell Dam, Missouri

Ozark does not include a lot of shots in Missouri. However, the Bagnell Dam is seen in few of the scenes of the show. The barrier was constructed in 1929 to create the lake of Ozarks.

See the trailer of the latest season of Ozark here

