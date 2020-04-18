'Money Heist', 'Ozark' & Other Trending Series On Netflix To Binge-watch

During the outbreak of pandemic Coronavirus, everyone has been asked to stay indoors to remain safe. The world has come to a hault as everyone sits at home, finding things to do. While people are following social distancing, people are now binge-watching some popular series on ITT platforms. Online streaming channels like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+Hotstar have released several interesting series that people are currently watching with back to back episodes. To know which are those series continue reading.

Money Heist

One of the most popular shows on Netflix, Monet Heist was initially known by its Spanish name La Casa De Papel. The story revolves around a criminal mastermind behind a bank heist who forms a team to make his father’s dream come true. Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno and several others play pivotal roles in the series. The fourth season of Money Heist is aired. According to the IMDb trivia, the masks of the robbery are of the famous Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, who spoke highly of causing confusion - exactly what the Professor and the heist gang intend to do.

Dark

After the two children went missing from a small town of Germany, people from the town start searching for them and find out about its sinful, dark past. The series has a total of 18 episodes each of 45-61 minutes. Louis Hofman, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schone and many others are playing as the lead role. Dark is a German science fiction series related to time travel. The series is co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. According to the IMDb trivia, most of the outdoor scenes that took place in the woods were shot at the Fahrtechnikakademie Kallinchen near Berlin. This place is a former military testing area of the German Democratic Republic.

Ozark

An interesting crime drama web television series based on a man whose money laundering schemes goes wrong. The move from Chicago to Ozark with his family on a run from the launderer. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams created the series and produced under the banner of Media Rights Capital. The show is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters and suspenseful twists and turns int the story.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

A documentary, crime series that is currently streaming on Netflix has received tremendous response around the globe. Tiger King the true tale of a con artist, polygamy, rivalry and revenge. After Joe Exotic gets caught in the murder for hire the story takes the dark turn. The documentary shows some gruesome truths about zookeepers and the wildlife trade of big cats in the USA.

Stranger Things

Creator of Stranger Things Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer made sure that the audience will bite their nails while binge-watching episodes one after the other. The strange disappearance of a kid has his mother, a police chief and also his friends to hunt him. In the process of their, they meet a girl disturbing supernatural powers, who helps in finding the missing boy. The series featured Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder in the lead roles.

