'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Posts A #FakedPhotoshoppedFantasy & Trolls John Boyega

Mark Hamill has been associated with the Star Wars film franchise since 1977 as the character of Luke Skywalker. The sci-fi adventure film series has evidently gained a cult following over the decades. Fans of the series are reportedly often on a lookout for some hints about the next installment, as scripts for Star Wars films are generally closely guarded. But with the latest Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the entire script accidentally ended up on sale on eBay for a meagre 65 pounds. It was later revealed that John Boyega who plays the character of Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy was responsible for this goof-up.
Mark Hamill is often seen posting witty and quirky tweets, he has a vast following of 3.4 million on Twitter. The actor posted a funny photoshopped image of himself which was retweeted by John Boyega. Mark did not take much time and replied to John Boyega saying he only posted a photoshopped image of himself to distract fans from John's script goof-up. John reportedly kept the script under his bed and forgot to get it before moving his apartments, the script was later found by a house-cleaner. Luckily, the script did not leak majorly as a Disney employee saw the script being posted for sale and bought it immediately. Check out Mark's tweet trolling John Boyega below.
Son👀👀👀- I only posted this to distract from the story of someone who moved apartments after leaving a #StarWars script under their bed. It was later sold on Ebay. What kind of halfwit would do that?!!🤣— Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2019
I'll DM you when they find the bonehead who would do such a thing.💖- dad https://t.co/YB5FRQK5hO
It's fun to pretend...#FakePhotoshoppedFantasies pic.twitter.com/Vzp6VryN0y— Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2019
