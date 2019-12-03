'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Posts A #FakedPhotoshoppedFantasy & Trolls John Boyega

Mark Hamill has been associated with the Star Wars film franchise since 1977 as the character of Luke Skywalker. The sci-fi adventure film series has evidently gained a cult following over the decades. Fans of the series are reportedly often on a lookout for some hints about the next installment, as scripts for Star Wars films are generally closely guarded. But with the latest Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the entire script accidentally ended up on sale on eBay for a meagre 65 pounds. It was later revealed that John Boyega who plays the character of Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy was responsible for this goof-up.

Also read: Dying 'Star Wars' Fan's Final Wish To Watch New 'Star Wars Film Fulfilled By Disney

Mark Hamill trolls John Boyega over losing Star Wars Script

Mark Hamill is often seen posting witty and quirky tweets, he has a vast following of 3.4 million on Twitter. The actor posted a funny photoshopped image of himself which was retweeted by John Boyega. Mark did not take much time and replied to John Boyega saying he only posted a photoshopped image of himself to distract fans from John's script goof-up. John reportedly kept the script under his bed and forgot to get it before moving his apartments, the script was later found by a house-cleaner. Luckily, the script did not leak majorly as a Disney employee saw the script being posted for sale and bought it immediately. Check out Mark's tweet trolling John Boyega below.

Also read: Star Wars Baby Yoda Toys Reminded The Franchise Of An Old Mistake; First Batch Is Out

Son👀👀👀- I only posted this to distract from the story of someone who moved apartments after leaving a #StarWars script under their bed. It was later sold on Ebay. What kind of halfwit would do that?!!🤣

I'll DM you when they find the bonehead who would do such a thing.💖- dad https://t.co/YB5FRQK5hO — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2019

Also read: Star Wars: Filmmaker JJ Abram Reveals Favourite Scene From The Movie

Also read: Star Wars Spin Off Series The Mandalorian Confirms A Major Clone Wars Influence

Also read: Star Wars 9 Director J.J. Abrams Says C-3P0 Will Play An Integral Part In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.