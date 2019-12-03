Star Wars Iconic Star Mark Hamill Gets Nostalgic & Talks About Alec Guinness

Mark Hamill has opened up about shooting Star Wars with the Oscar-winning veteran star, Alec Guinness on social media. The two icons have been a part of the original Star Wars trilogy and built up the franchise in the 1970s. Mark Hamill was in his 20s when he filmed the 1977 Star Wars movie.

Before being the part of the popular franchise, Alec Guinness was a veteran star known for some great performances and even has an Oscar award in his collection. However, he still accepted the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi and presented it on the big screen. Mark Hamill played the character of Luke Skywalker, an apprentice of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

According to the movie storyline, Obi-Wan trained Luke to become a great Skywalker. Although for young Mark Hamill shooting this space action movie and pretending to be a skywalker was fun, Alec Guinness found it hard to shoot with young actors like Mark and Harrison Ford.

Also Read | Star Wars Baby Yoda toys reminded the franchise of an old mistake; first batch is out

Marks Hamill's nostalgic retweet:

People often ask me: "Was it fun making those movies?" All you need to do is check out the cockpit footage in this clip for the answer. Alec Guinness had the patience of a saint putting up with us. #GalacticGoofballs#StarWars https://t.co/BnuwymhGlE — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 30, 2019

Also Read | Dying 'Star Wars' fan's final wish to watch new 'Star Wars film fulfilled by Disney

Mark Hamill recently retweeted a post by Star Wars official account. This nostalgic retweet sent a lot of fans back to the 70s era of Star Wars. Paps and his followers admired the way he presented Alec Guinness's feelings. The choice of words was extremely thoughtful. Alec Guinness, in the video, seemed a little disturbed but still filmed the entire film patiently. Fans agree that Alec Guinness truly has the 'Patience of a Saint.'

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 2' featuring Gal Gadot delayed to avoid a quarrel with 'Star Wars' fans?

Also Read | Billy Dee Williams of Star Wars fame comes out as genderfluid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.