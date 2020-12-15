RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband, Tom Girardi's Assets Frozen; Read Why?

RHOBH star Erika Jayne's ex-husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, has come under the radar of the American judiciary system. The 81-year-old lawyer, who owns a law firm named Girardi & Keese along with his partner Robert Keese, has been held in contempt of court as a result of complications in the case involving Lion Air flight victims. Girardi has been held guilty by the civil court by District Judge Thomas Durkin after the lawyer and his firm failed to explain the whereabouts of the settlement money that was received in the Lion Air plane crash case. The funds that are going unaccounted for, as per People Magazine, has amounted to at least 2 million dollars.

Tom Girardi's controversy and accusations:

And now, Tom Girardi, as per the very same article, is facing an embezzlement charge. Durkin, reportedly said that paying a total of 500,000 to four families who lost their loved ones in the crash is allegedly the easiest way of settling Tom Girardi's controversy. While on the topic, Durkin said that half a million dollars for the families will be life-changing, given the kind of tragedy they have had to endure. The families in question lost their breadwinners in the tragic 2018 crash. As things stand right now, Girardi's assets are frozen by the district judge. An article on Page Six claimed that RHOBH star Erika Jayne and her husband filed for divorce in order to save themselves from the financial repercussions of the case and that of the apparent financial turmoil that Girardi's firm is going through.

About Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi:

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi met while, as per Yahoo, the former was serving as a cocktail waitress at Chasen's, an L.A Based restaurant. The two, as per Yahoo, had an instant connection as both of them were self-made people. The lawyer spoke about his past in the latter's book, titled Pretty Mess. Erika and Tom came under the radar multiple times as a result of their age difference. The couple largely kept their relationship off-camera, until Erika made it to the cast list of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. On the show, Tom made regular appearances and spoke about their marriage one chapter at a time whenever he did. Jayne filed for divorce in the first week of November after two decades of marriage.

