'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta': Why Did Drew Sidora Join The Cast Now?

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta has found a new cast member in Drew Sidora, who, after turning down the offer of staring in the show twice before, will finally be seen holding up a peach in the thirteenth season of the same. In an interview with HollywoodLife.com, she spoke about why she actually chose to say yes the third time around and what were the actual reasons behind her gently turning down the offers twice in the course of the past five years.

While speaking to a HollywoodLife executive, she said that the 35-year-old actress, who had been working in television and films since the tender age of eight, felt like the third time was the right time to join The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. She explained her acceptance of the offer by saying that the offer coming to her for the third time felt like a calling from a higher power to her. Drew Sidora had to forego the offer the first time it came her way in 2015 as she was pregnant with her now 5-year-old middle child, Machai. She spoke about how her water broke 8 weeks prematurely and she had to be kept on bed rest for five weeks because of that. As a result, she couldn’t fly to Atlanta and join the Atlanta housewives. The second time around was when Sidora was moving to the city, which meant that her hands were more full than usual. During her shift, she got to spend some time with two of the Atlanta housewives, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcielle. That’s when the idea of wanting to join the RHOA cast grew on the starlet.

A picture of Drew Sidora's husband, Ralph Pittman and she:

A few years later, Drew, now 35 years of age, felt like the reality show could be a way of her showing to the world who she really is and remind her fans and followers that just like them, she’s a human too. Although she will not be seen in the premiere of the show itself, it is being said that her presence will be felt.

About Drew Sidora:

The Step Up actress, who is now going to be an RHOA cast member, has been a part of the entertainment industry for about twenty-seven years now. She is most known for her characters in films such as the aforementioned Channing Tatum-starrer, Step Up and her character Chantel in the hit Disney series, That’s So Raven. Most recently, she was seen in White People Money and will be seen in this year’s Influence.

