Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Refuses To Pay Her Spousal Support Money

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has filed for divorce from her estranged husband after 21 years of marriage. The couple, Jayne, 49, and Tom Girardi, 81 are seeking divorce as the former has cited the cause to be 'irreconcilable differences'. She also stated that she would request spousal support as well as her legal fees to be paid by her ex-husband. Read on to know why Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi refused spouse support.

Also Read | Erika Jayne's Ex-husband Tom Girardi's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind; Know Details

Tom Girardi refuses to pay spousal support

According to a report by Daily Mail, Girardi has refused to pay spousal support to ex-wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. He also wants her to pay his legal fees. Talking about her divorce, Erika stated that after much consideration she decided to end her marriage with Tom and that the step hasn't been taken lightly or easily. She further said that she has great love and respect for her ex-husband and for the lives they built together. Jayne requested people to give her and Tom Girardi the privacy they need at the time of their separation.

Also Read | Jordan Smith's Net Worth: Know More About The Singer's Net Worth; Read Details Here

Also Read | 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Couple Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi File For A Divorce

It is reported that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are facing legal charges from the law firm Edelson PC on behalf of several families who lost their loved ones from the Boeing plane crash in 2018. The lawsuit alleged that they used their divorce to embezzle money to fund their lavish lifestyle. The lawsuit claimed that the couple only divorced to protect their finances and the move was a way to hide and divert assets. It also said that Girardi's law firm, GK, was already on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of increasing debts and decreasing funds. While Jayne and Girardi have yet to publicly address the lawsuit, she took to her social media handles and posted a glamorous picture of herself and captioned it, "High Drama". Erika has been quite active on social media amidst the divorce proceedings and recently shared a topless picture of herself from the time when she was 18-years-old.

Also Read | 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta': Why Did Drew Sidora Join The Cast Now?

Image Credits: todayshow Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.