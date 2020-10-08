Highest Paid Actors Of 2020: Can You Guess The Richest Stars Of The Year With This Quiz?

The Forbes list for the highest-paid actors of 2020 has been out. A number of actors made their way to the top list of actors this year. From television celebrities to movie stars, many artists based on their net worth got a chance to feature in the list. Here is a quiz based on the highest-paid actors of 2020 based on the Forbes list. Take a look.

Can you guess these highest-paid celebrities who made it to the Forbes celebrity list 2020

1. A social media influencer and beauty mogul who gained prominence with her cosmetic brand and later became popular with her appearance in the show that showcased her and her siblings’ life. Can you guess this celebrity?

Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

2. An American rapper who has topped the Billboard Top 100 list several times with his songs. He is also known to win several accolades like Grammys. In recent times, he made headlines after he announced that he would be running in the 2020 presidential election. Can you guess this singer?

Drake

Jay Z

Harry Styles

Kanye West

3. This singer became the youngest person to win four Grammy awardee in main categories. She is also known to create two Guinness World Records and is known for her distinctive dressing style. Can you guess the celebrity?

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

4. This Bollywood celebrity is known by the name Khiladi because of his commendable performance in the movie that goes by the same name. The actor has given several commercial hits in his career up till now. Can you guess this Indian celebrity with the highest net worth among Indian actors?

Ranveer Singh

Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan

5. An American actor, filmmaker, singer and musician. He is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise and is one of the highest paid actors of all time. Can you guess who is this celebrity?

Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson

Harry Styles

Ed Sheeran

6. An actor who started his career as a wrestler and then went on to become one of the highest-paid actors of all time. He is known for his role in the Jumanji franchise. Who is he?

Vin Diesel

Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson

Simon Cowell

7. She is a singer and an actor known for her expensive four-octave vocal range and whistle register. The singer is one of the few artists to have their first four number-one singles debut at the top of the US charts. Can you guess the celebrity?

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Rihanna

8. He is an actor, writer, and filmmaker. In 2011, Forbes listed him as the highest-paid man in entertainment. He has made an appearance in movies like Star Trek and Alex Cross. Can you guess who is he?

Christopher Nolan

Tyler Perry

David Fincher

Tim Burton

9. Formed in 2005, this pop-rock band gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel television network. In 2008, the group was nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 51st Grammy Awards and won the award for Breakthrough Artist at the American Music Awards. Can you guess this famous band?

Jonas Brothers

The Rolling Stones

The Beatles

BTS

10. This American singer is known for making songs that often say a story about her personal life. She has often received widespread critical plaudits and media coverage. Can you guess this celebrity?

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Bebe Rexha

Celebrity quiz -answer

Kylie Jenner with a net worth of $590M

Kanye West's net worth- $170M

Billie Eilish with a net worth of $53M

Akshay Kumar's net worth- $48.5M

Vin Diesel with a net worth of - $ 54M

Dwayne Johnson's net worth - $87.5M

Ariana Grande's total earnings - $ 72M

Tyler Perry with a net worth of- $97M

Jonas Brothers' net worth - $68.5M

Taylor Swift's net worth- $63.5M

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from the official website of Forbes. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image credit: Akshay Kumar/ Kylie Jenner Instagram

