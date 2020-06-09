Rick Riordan Speaks About His Dislike For Percy Jackson Films, Says 'We're Gonna Fix It'

Percy Jackson films have been some of the most critiqued films among fans. The movies have not necessarily impressed the audience and now it seems as if the author of Percy Jackson too is not impressed with the earlier adaptions. Rick Riordan recently posted on Twitter the pain he felt when he watched the earlier Percy Jackson films. Despite Percy Jackson being one of the most loved books, the film adaptations have not lived up to the expectations.

Rick Riordan speaks about Percy Jackson films

According to a news portal, Disney + is all set to produce a Percy Jackson series on its platform. Thus, Rick Riordan spoke about it in one of his Twitter posts. The author seems quite excited about the new upcoming series, however, he expressed grave disappointment for the earlier adaptations of Percy Jackson. Rick Riordan wrote that he has not watched any Percy Jackson films and does not intend to do so ever in the future.

He further added that he judges a film based on the script which he reads. Rick clarified that he does so due to the fact of him being more interested in the story. He then continued by saying that he has nothing against the actors who worked in the film. Rick Riordan believes that they were undoubtedly some of the most talented artists. The author thus maintained the fact that Percy Jackson movies failure has got nothing to do with the actors' involvement in the films. In fact, Rick Riordan feels sorry for the actors as they got dragged into the mess.

Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess. — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

After hearing such stern words from the author of Percy Jackson, many fans were delighted that the author too does not approve of the films. Rick Riordan’s expression was taken well among fans who supported his tweet and mentioned that they completely agree with the points he has made. A Twitter user even tweeted that he finds its refreshing that Rick Riordan hates the Percy Jackson movies as much as the fans do. Replying to this, Rick Riordan wrote that to people who watch the film, it is just some hours of entertainment. However, to him, it is his life’s work. He called the movies as, “my life's work going through a meat grinder”. Rick Riordan even revealed that he pleaded with the makers of the film to not go through with the script of the film. However, the makers presumably refused to do so and went through with the film anyways. Rick Riordan then said that despite all of that, it is all fine now and they are keen on fixing stuff soon.

it's refreshing to see that uncle Rick hates the pjo movies more than we do 😌 — 𝙮𝙣𝙚🧚‍♀️ | #JunkTerrorBillNOW (@payn333) June 8, 2020

Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon . . . 😀 https://t.co/YFuk55kGJU — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

