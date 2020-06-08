Viral: Twitterati Bemoan Shut Down Of Iconic Bookstore At Delhi's Khan Market; See Details

It's a sad day for Delhiites. The iconic Delhi bookstore and cafe at Khan Market called Full Circle and Cafe Turtle shut down on Sunday, June 7. A cultural oasis and haven for the readers, Twitterverse is expressing their grief at the news.

Iconic Delhi bookstore shuts shop

The iconic Delhi bookstore and cafe, Full Circle and Cafe Turtle shut its shop because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The 20-year-old Delhi bookstore was almost a site of pilgrimage for the booklovers of the city. However, because of uncertain times and issues with maintaining social distancing inside a bookstore-cafe, the owners decide to close it down forever.

Full Circle and Cafe Turtle is a family-run venture. Talking about the decision to close down their business, a member of the family spoke to an entertainment portal. They said that it was difficult for them since the bookstore was not just a "business" but a "way of living for them". However, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, the family was engaged in a number of conference calls with Khan Market Trader’s Association, the National Restaurant Association of India and others. Nonetheless, they found it difficult to run their business.

They also revealed that paying up the landlord was also an issue due to the shortage of revenue during the lockdown. They also had trouble adjusting to the rules of social distancing post lockdown. The "moral choice" between opening the Delhi bookstore at Khan market and keeping it shut to prevent the spread of infection also contributed to the decision to close down Full Circle and Cafe Turtle.

Also Read: Locust Plague To Frank The Peacock: Here Are Top Viral News Of This Week

Full Circle and Cafe turtle announced the news on their official Twitter page. Soon netizens started pouring in their love and support for the iconic book store. However, in reply to their reader's tweets, the owners said that they are relocating to Meherchand market, although their affair at Khan market is over. Take a look:

As we close our doors in Khan Market, we would like to THANK each and everyone for their support, love and affection for Full Circle and Cafe Turtle.

Special thank you to @kan_writersside @arunava https://t.co/VDX3R1XcCB pic.twitter.com/gmSB2z2EQ3 — Full Circle Bookshop (@FullCircleReads) June 7, 2020

We will see you at our new charming location in Meherchand Market soon, with your beautiful books on our shelves... — Full Circle Bookshop (@FullCircleReads) June 7, 2020

Also Read: Black Panther Spotted In Goa, Man Discovered With 3 Kidneys: Viral News Of The Week

All the best in your new endeavour ! More power to Independent Booksellers 📚 — Bahrisons Bookseller (@Books_at_Bahri) June 7, 2020

Also Read: Viral News: Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs, Man Uses A Drone As Bait While Fishing

We will miss you! — Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) June 7, 2020

Also Read: Netizens Alarmed As Mumbai's Marine Drive Pictures Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

We’ll come on the first day you open at meherchand. Good luck! — Chiki Sarkar (@Chikisarkar) June 7, 2020

Also Read: Aurangabad: Dog Dragged By Chain Attached To A Bike, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral

😔 For 20 years my first stop in India has ALWAYS been your bookshop in Khan Market. I shall miss my traditional visit and I shall miss you! Good luck in your new location. — Katherine Schofield PhD (@katherineschof8) June 7, 2020

Also Read: LeBron James' Message On Racism From 2017 NBA Finals Goes Viral Amid George Floyd Protests

We will miss you immensely. So many memories. Is your cafe relocating to Meharchand? Good luck with the move — Basit Umer (@LinedBasit) June 7, 2020

Also Read: Man Rescues Deer Trapped In Snake's Death Grip, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video: Watch

Oh no! Will miss my coffee and fun get together with friends in your book store at Khan :( It used to be my get away from the chaos. — Shahana Munazir (@MunazirS) June 7, 2020

Also Read: #JusticeForChutki Trends After Tweet On Chhota Bheem Reportedly Ditching Chutki Goes Viral

Many an outstation friend who was visiting #Delhi, has been dragged by me to your cafe. The ambience, the food, the bookshop downstairs- felt like second home.

. Will miss #FullCircle & #CafeTurtle at #KhanMarket — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) June 7, 2020

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani's Viral Videos Helped Him Amass An Impressive Net Worth; Read How Much

Also Read: Nayanthara Looks Regal As Stills From Her Film 'Mookuthi Amman' Go Viral; See Pics