Viral: Twitterati Bemoan Shut Down Of Iconic Bookstore At Delhi's Khan Market; See Details

Twitterverse sad at the shutting down of iconic Delhi bookstore at Khan Market named Full Circle Bookshop and Cafe Turtle. Read on to know more about this.

Shruti Mukherjee
It's a sad day for Delhiites. The iconic Delhi bookstore and cafe at Khan Market called Full Circle and Cafe Turtle shut down on Sunday, June 7. A cultural oasis and haven for the readers, Twitterverse is expressing their grief at the news. 

Iconic Delhi bookstore shuts shop

The iconic Delhi bookstore and cafe, Full Circle and Cafe Turtle shut its shop because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The 20-year-old Delhi bookstore was almost a site of pilgrimage for the booklovers of the city. However, because of uncertain times and issues with maintaining social distancing inside a bookstore-cafe, the owners decide to close it down forever. 

Full Circle and Cafe Turtle is a family-run venture. Talking about the decision to close down their business, a member of the family spoke to an entertainment portal. They said that it was difficult for them since the bookstore was not just a "business" but a "way of living for them". However, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, the family was engaged in a number of conference calls with Khan Market Trader’s Association, the National Restaurant Association of India and others. Nonetheless, they found it difficult to run their business. 

They also revealed that paying up the landlord was also an issue due to the shortage of revenue during the lockdown. They also had trouble adjusting to the rules of social distancing post lockdown. The "moral choice" between opening the Delhi bookstore at Khan market and keeping it shut to prevent the spread of infection also contributed to the decision to close down Full Circle and Cafe Turtle.

Full Circle and Cafe turtle announced the news on their official Twitter page. Soon netizens started pouring in their love and support for the iconic book store. However, in reply to their reader's tweets, the owners said that they are relocating to Meherchand market, although their affair at Khan market is over. Take a look:

