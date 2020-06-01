Post George Floyd's Untimely Death, Here Are Some Must-read Books On Being 'Antiracist'

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, has led to widespread protests all across the United States. His death has restarted the conversation about systemic racism and police brutality against black citizens in America. The United States' history is embroiled in racism and discrimination against African-Americans.

George Floyd's untimely death served to bring this discussion back into the limelight. There is a whole host of books that can help you learn more about the history of racism in the US. These books are a must-read for those who want to learn how to be 'antiracist' during this time of rampant discrimination.

Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge

[Image from book cover on Amazon Kindle]

Eddo-Lodge's Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race proves that systemic racism is not just a problem limited to the United States. The book is based on Eddo-Lodge's own 2014 blog post of the same name, in which she spoke about why she had given up on trying to reason with white people. Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race breaks down the minute details of structural racism in the UK.

Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward

[Image from book cover on Amazon Kindle]

Jesmyn Ward's Men We Reaped details the deaths of five young black men over the course of her life. The author signifies how the five men in her life died due to poverty and a history of racism that oppressed African-Americans. The title of the book is a nod to abolitionist Harriet Tubman's verse, that mourned the deaths of countless African-American soldiers during the Civil War.

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

[image From book cover on Amazon Kindle]

Ibram X. Kendi's How to Be an Antiracist reveals that while racism is about hatred and ignorance, most of it is actually about the structure of society itself. The author talks about how racism pulls the conversation away from harmful, inequitable policies, and instead shifts the focus on the people harmed by those policies. How to Be an Antiracist discuss the different forms of racism, and he tells his readers that simply not being racist is not enough. They have to consciously be antiracist if they want to make a difference in society.

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo

[image From book cover on Amazon Kindle]

In his book White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, antiracist Robin DiAngelo talks about the reasons why white people are afraid of discussing the topic of racism. Robin DiAngelo asserts that racism is not only restricted to 'bad people'. According to the author, most white people respond to allegations of racism with anger, fear, and guilt, which prevents any meaningful discussions about racism and discrimination.

Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community? by Martin Luther King, Jr

[image From book cover on Amazon Kindle]

The leader of the American Civil Rights movement, Martin Luther King, wrote multiple books on the topics of racism and social segregation. Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community? was Martin Luther King's last book before he was assassinated by a white supremacist. The book was a reflection on the Civil Rights Movement and was meant to spread hope amongst the African-American community. In the book, Martin Luther King asked all Americans to come together to fight social inequality and poverty.

