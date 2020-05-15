'Percy Jackson' Series To Be Developed For Disney+, Confirms Author Rick Riordan

A series that will be based on the popular Percy Jackson novels is reportedly in talks with Disney+. The author of the Percy Jackson novels, Rick Riordan revealed the news on social media on May 14, 2020. The Percy Jackson and the Olympians' series begins with, The Lightning Thief and includes five novels along with two follow-up series namely, Trials of Apollo and Heroes of Olympus.

When Percy Jackson was a subsidiary of Disney, the first two series were published by Hyperion. The Lightning Theif along with the second book of the series, Sea Of Monsters were also previously adapted as feature films at the 20th Century Fox. The movie starred actor, Logan Lerman as the central character who comes to know that he is the son of Greek God, Poseidon along with Alexandra Daddario who essayed the role of Annabeth, a demigod.

'The Disney+ adaptation of the Percy Jackson series will be a faithful one'

The Percy Jackson movies had aged up the characters with Percy Jackson being shown as a 16-year-old instead of a 12-year-old at the beginning of the movie. The author hinted that the Disney+ development of the Percy Jackson series will be a more 'faithful' adaptation. Rick Riordan also released a statement on Twitter about the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson.

Author of the Percy Jackson series releases an official statement

The author thanked all the fans of Percy Jackson stating that for the past decade, they have worked hard towards championing an on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson. He went on to thank the fans for suggesting that the series will be a great option for Disney+. The author further wrote that even though they cannot say more, but they are very excited with the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality which will be following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series starting with The Lightening Thief in Season 1.

The author also hinted that he, along with his wife, Becky Riordan will be involved in person with each aspect of the show. Rick Riordan wrote on a concluding note that the whole series will be an 'exciting and a fantastic ride'. This is not the first time Disney will be working on a popular franchise.

Disney has already debuted series which was based on Star Wars and The High School Musical. Disney is reportedly also in talks to develop the National Treasure series along with the Beauty and the Beast prequel.

