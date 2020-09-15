'The Kane Chronicles' To Become A Netflix Feature Film, Announces Rick Riordan

Rick Riordan's fantasy series is quite popular but it was his Percy Jackson and the Olympians that took the world by storm. The fantasy series based on Greek mythology was adapted on to the screen and gathered a huge fanbase. Now it seems, Riordan is ready for another of his works, The Kane Chronicles to be made into a feature film. Here's what this is about.

The Kane Chronicles is being turned into a feature film by Netflix

Rick Riordan took to his Twitter to announce that his Egyptian series called The Kane Chronicles is being adapted by Netflix into a feature film. In the video announcement, Riordan said, "Hey everybody, want some more exciting news? We’re developing ‘The Kane Chronicles’ as feature films for Netflix. More news soon". Take a look at the tweet here:

Some news from Rick! More on the blog: https://t.co/Fw3XCfqtnB pic.twitter.com/dqvnI8VPRD — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) September 12, 2020

More details about The Kane Chronicles film has been posted on Rick Riordan's official website. There, the author revealed that they are developing the series further for a feature film. He also revealed that they have to work on it since last, about the same time as Percy Jackson. Although this is all he can say, for now, Riordan promised to answer a few questions during his Tower of Nero tour.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds' 'Amityville Horror' And Other Movies Based On Horror Books

For the unversed, The Kane Chronicles is a trilogy based on the Kanes, Sadie and Carter. The premise is based on Egyptian mythology although the old gods have been revamped and portrayed through the Kanes' perspectives. The Kane Chronicles trilogy is set in the same fantastical universe as that of Camp Half-Blood Chronicles and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard. The trilogy includes The Red Pyramid 2010, The Throne of Fire in 2011 and The Serpent’s Shadow in 2012.

Also Read: JK Rowling's 'Troubled Blood' Book About 'transvestite Killer' Sparks Fierce Backlash

Rick Riordan's books on Percy Jackson and the Olympians had earlier been adapted on to the screen in a two-films series. These are The Lightning Thief directed by Chris Columbus and The Sea of Monsters directed by Thor Freudenthal. However, it seems that Rick Riordan was not very fond of the adaptations and had even gone on record to express his disappointment. Now the Percy Jackson and the Olympians is being adapted into a series by Disney+.

Also Read: Did You Know That Sherlock Holmes Books Saw A Hike In Sales Post The Sherlock Series?

Also Read: Roald Dahl's Birthday: Have You Read These 5 Books Penned By 'The Gremlins' Writer?

Also Read: Independence Day 2020: Books On Indian History & Independence Struggle To Read

Image credits: Paul Gaston Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.