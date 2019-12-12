The Debate
Twitteratti Help #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson Trend For This Reason

Hollywood News

Twitteratis from all around the world is requesting Disney to adapt Percy Jackson and have hence helped #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson trend on Twitter. Read On.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disney

Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson & The Olympians book series has been a huge part of childhood for many. The novels were adapted in movies on two occasion, in 2010 Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Th-ief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters was released in 2013. Both the movies did not do well on the box office and the fans criticised the movies for not being an authentic adaptation and changing things from the comics.

ALSO READ: Disney Lets Dying Fan To Watch 'The Rise Of The Skywalker' Before Its Release

Why is #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson trending?

The 21st Century Fox released the film and hence has the streaming rights and to it. After 21st Century Fox was taken over by Disney, many have wondered if the movie will be streamed on Disney streaming service that is still under process. Fans claim that there is a new rumour doing rounds that Disney is planning to make an authentic television show. The TV show will be a to the book adaptation of the comic, which is based on the Greek demigod and its mythology. Fans have signed petitions and helped trend a hashtag, #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson in hopes that Disney will make Percy Jackson its priority. The author of Percy Jackson & The Olympians, Rick Riordan took to Twitter and stated that though he doesn’t have an announcement to make, the online enthusiasm of the fans helps. Check out his tweet here.

ALSO READ: Disney Becomes First Studio To Cross $10 Billion At Global Box Office

The fans on twitter are saying that they desperately want a television show, animated or otherwise that is loyal to the books. Some are also comparing Percy Jackson to Harry Potter claiming that the original comics have the potential of being the next Harry Potter. Check out what the fans have to say.

ALSO READ: Disney's 'Frozen 2' Warms Up Thanksgiving Box Office; Rakes In $85.2M

ALSO READ: Disneyland: Best Of Theme-parks To Visit Around The World

 

 

Published:
