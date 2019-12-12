Twitteratti Help #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson Trend For This Reason

Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson & The Olympians book series has been a huge part of childhood for many. The novels were adapted in movies on two occasion, in 2010 Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Th-ief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters was released in 2013. Both the movies did not do well on the box office and the fans criticised the movies for not being an authentic adaptation and changing things from the comics.

Why is #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson trending?

The 21st Century Fox released the film and hence has the streaming rights and to it. After 21st Century Fox was taken over by Disney, many have wondered if the movie will be streamed on Disney streaming service that is still under process. Fans claim that there is a new rumour doing rounds that Disney is planning to make an authentic television show. The TV show will be a to the book adaptation of the comic, which is based on the Greek demigod and its mythology. Fans have signed petitions and helped trend a hashtag, #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson in hopes that Disney will make Percy Jackson its priority. The author of Percy Jackson & The Olympians, Rick Riordan took to Twitter and stated that though he doesn’t have an announcement to make, the online enthusiasm of the fans helps. Check out his tweet here.

Thank you, guys, for getting this trending with no prompting. I have nothing to announce on this front yet, but I am in LA right now, trying hard to convince the powers-that-be that this needs to happen for you, the fans. Your enthusiasm online helps! #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson — Rick Riordan (@camphalfblood) December 11, 2019

The fans on twitter are saying that they desperately want a television show, animated or otherwise that is loyal to the books. Some are also comparing Percy Jackson to Harry Potter claiming that the original comics have the potential of being the next Harry Potter. Check out what the fans have to say.

Imagine kids watching and realizing they have so much potential and that they can be heroes, regardless of the color of their skin, their gender identity, or their disability? This is why an adaptation true to the books matters.



Representation matters. #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson — maria (@cursedbythegods) December 11, 2019

If Percy Jackson finally gets made in a tv show that is faithful to the books, you can bet I’m getting my whole family and everyone I know to watch it. This series has as much potential as Harry Potter had and it deserves to be treated right#DisneyAdaptPercyJackson pic.twitter.com/jfrDEEMcri — Anne ✨ (@TXTOne_Dream) December 11, 2019

CAN U IMAGINE THE POWER!! THE ABSOLUTE STRENGTH OF A PERCY JACKSON ADAPTATION THAT IS FAITHFUL TO THE BOOKS???? MY SOUL IS READY TO ESCAPE MY OWN BODY #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson pic.twitter.com/c9TebOLON1 — ✨CinnRollCos @ hiatus✨ (@cinnrollcos) December 11, 2019

