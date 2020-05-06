Russell Crowe Was Almost Mauled By A Tiger While Shooting For Gladiator, Says Ridley Scott

The popular Roman epic film, Gladiator, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The film Gladiator revolves around a Roman General, Maximus, who was extremely keen on avenging his family's murder by fighting in the arena. The fans have certainly tagged the film as one of the greatest historical films in history. In order to celebrate this special day, the film’s director, Ridley Scott, recently shared an unknown fact about the film. He recently revealed that Russell Crowe had suffered a few close calls while he filmed a scene for the movie. The director said that this happened when Russell’s character Maximus Decimus Meridius had to fight a tiger. Read more to know about the film Gladiator.

Ridley Scott on how Russell Crowe was close to being mauled by a tiger

Ridley Scott spoke about the time Russell was almost mauled by a tiger. He said that the tiger was “a big boy from tail to nose”. He claimed it to be at least eleven feet, and he had two guys on a chain with a ring in the floor to control it. The director said that as soon as Russell fell back, the tiger came out of the hole towards him. Russell managed to roll out of the way and say, “that was close''. The film’s production stage was not an easy one as the actor Oliver Reed died of a heart attack during the filming after years of battling alcoholism.

About Gladiator

Gladiator is an action/adventure film that is directed by Ridley Scott and is considered as one of the greatest Hollywood films ever made. The director managed to get a lot of appreciation by the critics for his work and the film also won five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell himself. The fans have been extremely supportive of the film and have been celebrating its 20 year anniversary. Here are some fan reactions for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.

20 years ago today, one of my favorite #movies was released, Gladiator starring Russell Crowe. My favorite scene, Commodus' shock and knowing he messed up. pic.twitter.com/nXmGQiNPXc — 👑TheMarquisDeMiami👑 (@MarquisDeMiami) May 5, 2020

RidleyScott + Russell Crowe

Gladiator, one of the masterpieces in Hollywood.The story of the movie, amazing soundtracks(Hans Zimmer & Lisa Gerrard) the cast and also the famous speech was something beyond description,Just WOW !! A top-notch drama! #Gladiator pic.twitter.com/AfsiAGwLR5 — Śharat Varmā 🔴 (@SharatVarma7) May 5, 2020

GLADIATOR is one of Ridley Scott’s best films. This return to form of the Swords and Sandals dramas brings out great performances from Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, cool action, and an a rousing story. It does have pacing issues tbh, but it’s always entertaining. pic.twitter.com/le8y8cyHhn — DC Bolling (@DCsFilmTake) May 5, 2020

