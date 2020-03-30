Rihanna Trivia: Did You Know These Interesting Facts About The Singer?

Featured as one of the most influential people in the world in 2012 in the Forbes magazine, Rihanna was born near a Caribbean island in Barbados. She got her first break in 2003 and also has around 19 tattoos on her body. Read about some other interesting trivia about Rihanna below.

Interesting trivia about Rihanna

Rihanna went to military school

Rihanna grew up in Barbados and had a disturbed childhood until the age of 14. It was reported that the singer mentioned she went to a military school to complete her high school and hated going to school.

Rihanna used to sell clothes with her dad at a street stall

Rihanna won a beauty pageant in 2004

Rihanna attended Combermere High School in Barbados. Rihanna won the Miss Combermere school beauty pageant in 2004.

Rihanna won a talent show at the age of 15

Rihanna’s idols, as she was growing up, were Madonna, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Beyonce. At the age of 15, the singer won a talent show for singing the song Hero, by Mariah Carey.

Rihanna seemed to have gotten her first break in 2003

Evan Rogers was vacationing with his wife at Barbados when he called in Rihanna and her friends for an audition. He mentioned that when Rihanna entered the room with two of her friends, he felt the two didn’t exist. Rihanna then left Barbados with Evan Rogers and his wife to move to Connecticut to start her career.

Rihanna had once banned her fans from bringing Umbrella to her concert

Rihanna had once banned her fans from the UK to bring an umbrella to her concert as she felt they would injure themselves or people around them while copying her dance step.

Rihanna is now the ambassador of the town she grew up in

Rihanna was made the official face of tourism for Barbados in 2007. She also holds the title of Ambassador Culture and Youth.

