When Rihanna And Drake Collaborated To Churn Out Songs That Became Massive Hits

Rihanna and Drake are two of the most renowned names in Hollywood. Both of them have collaborated for many songs that were major hits. Let us take a look at some of their hit collab songs.

Times when Rihanna and Drake collaborated

What's My Name

This song was their first collaboration together. It has 796 million views and 2.3 million likes on YouTube. The song was a big hit, after which fans wanted them to collab for more songs. The lyrics of the song is about two romantic lovers. The song What's My Name is from Rihanna's album Loud

Take Care

Take Care was Drake and Rihanna's second collaboration, one year after What's My Name released. Take Care was also a hit song, which has received over 320 million views and 1.5 million likes on YouTube, till date. The song is from Drake's album YMCMB Anthology. This song uses the beat and hook from the song I’ll Take Care of U from Jamie XX and Gil Scott Heron's album.

Work

Work released 3 years after Take Care and was the biggest hit song of both the artists ever. It received 1 billion views and 6.1 million likes on YouTube. The song earned the number 1 position on more than 10 music charts all over the world. The song has a distinct dancehall vibe and is from Rihanna's album Anti.

Too Good

After the success of Work, in the same year, Drake released a music audio on YouTube that featured Rihanna. The song Too Good is about a couple who go out of their way to treat each other well, while they feel like their love is taken for granted. The song is from Drake album Views.

