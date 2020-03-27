Rihanna And Drake's Love Story Is Nothing Less Than A Roller Coaster Ride; Dating Timeline

Rihanna and Drake's love story has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Rihanna was already popular before the rapper entered the music industry. The duo has collaborated together for many hit singles.

Their interaction with each other had every fan convinced that the duo is an item. However, after being friends for 10 years and sharing spectacular music with the world, the duo fell apart. Here is everything about Rihanna and Drake’s complicated love story.

2005: Rihanna and Drake’s first meet

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Drake revealed that he met first met Rihanna in 2005. Rihanna was shooting her Pon De Replay video in a restaurant. Drake played background music as people enjoyed eating dinner. The rapper was 19 at that time while Rihanna was 17.

2009: Rihanna and Drake’s first date

Rihanna and Drake reportedly went on their first date in May 2009 after her break up with Chris Brown. Rihanna and Chris Brown went public with their relationship in 2008 however in February 2009 Rihanna broke up with Brown as he physically assaulted her. Rihanna and Drake were reportedly spotted partying at the Lucky Strike in New York. After that, there were rumours that the duo has begun dating. However, Rihanna dismissed them by saying that they were just friends.

2010: Drake mentions Rihanna in the lyrics of his track

Drake dropped his Thank Me Later track Fireworks in which the second verse was reportedly about his and Rihanna’s date night. The rapper was unhappy with how things were working out between the duo. The rapper in an interview said that he felt like a pawn.

However, in another interview, Drake mentioned that he was bitter about how things worked out between them. Later, the duo dropped a bomb in October 2010 with What’s My Name. On one hand when Drake was very open about his relationship with Rihanna while she wasn’t.

2011: Drake admits Fireworks was about Rihanna

As per reports, Drake confirmed that his Firework single was for Rihanna. He reportedly said at that time it hurt him a lot but Rihanna didn’t mean to and that the rapper will never blame her for it. Drake revealed that he was hurt because he slowly began to realise what it was, however, he thought it was more. Later, the duo released Take Care which talks about taking care of a woman who was mistreated by a man in the past. Fans were pretty sure that the song was inspired by Rihanna and Chris Brown’s relationship.

2012 – 2013: The Tension

As per reports, at the 2012 VMA’s when Drake won Best Hip-Hop video of the year, Rihanna did not clap for the rapper. In 2013, Drake opened about his beef with Chris Brown and brought up Rihanna in his interviews again. The rapper said that his rivalry with Brown began when the woman who loved him fell in his lap. However, on the other hand, Rihanna was yet quiet about her and Drake’s relationship.

2014 – 2015: Drake and Rihanna become good friends

In an interview, Drake revealed that he is good friends with Rihanna and she is also the woman of his dreams. He reportedly said that they have a lot of fun together but they are just friends. In May 2014, the duo was seen holding hands in London. In 2015, Rihanna dropped a bomb again for fans when in an interview she said that her last relationship was with Chris Brown. There was no mention of Drake at all.

2016: The duo dropped Work and they seemingly start dating

Everything between Drake and Rihanna was very quiet after Rihanna’s interview. However, in February 2016 the duo dropped the steamiest track Work. That wasn’t it, the duo appeared giving many steamy performances live. Around this time there were reports, saying that the duo is having a lot of fun together and that music united them. The speculations seemed more legit when in one of Drake’s live performance the rapper gave a shoutout to Rihanna and said that he going to get his heartbroken.

After Rihanna won the 2016 MTV Video Vanguard Award, Drake surprised her with a humongous billboard that read "Congratulations to Rihanna". Sometime later, Rihanna posted a picture of the billboard captioning it as “When he extra”. In one of his speech he also said that he has been in love with Rihanna since he was 22 and that she is one of the closest friends of her. However, in October 2016 the duo reportedly broke up and started seeing other people.

2018: Rihanna said she isn’t friends with Drake anymore

In one of the interviews when Rihanna was asked about her current dynamic with Drake, she said they aren’t friends anymore. However, she also mentioned that they aren’t enemies either. Rihanna and Drake had also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

