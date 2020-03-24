As Rihanna Donates An Admirable $5mn For COVID19 Treatment, Here's A Look At Her Net Worth

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is the richest female singer in the world. Rihanna started her career as a singer but has now become the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house. She is in her early 30s and is ahead of Madonna, Céline Dion, and Beyonce in terms of wealth. Read on to know the net worth of Rihanna.

Rihanna's net worth as of 2020

According to leading media portals, the world-famous singer Rihanna is worth $600 million dollars. She is known to spend her money lavishly on her beauty, fashion and accessories. But the singer is also known to be a philanthropist and donates a big part of her income for the charity. She was named Harvard’s humanitarian of the year in 2017 and has reportedly donated an admirable sum of 5 million for COVID 19 treatment.

How Rihanna earns her fortunes?

Rihanna is currently worth $ 600 million and she has earned the money from undertakings that span over a variety of industries. The singer is making money from her tours, sponsorships, albums, shows, etc. Reportedly, she has designed collections for brands such as Armani and River Island. She is also in a creative partnership with MAC. Rihanna has launched many fragrances and her debut scent, Reb’l Fleur brought in an estimated $ 80 million in sales. Her brand Fenty Beauty has brought in millions of dollars for her business.

