The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Drake Faces Backlash From Fans For Dissing Baby Mama Sophie, A 'fluke' In New Song

Music

Drake managed to get a lot of backlash from his listeners for calling his baby mama Sophie Brussaux a fluke in his new song. Read more about Drake's new track

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
drake

Drake has been making headlines lately since the release of his two new songs, Chicago Freestyle and When to Say When. His fans went above and beyond to promote the songs on social media and shared their views about the two new singles. Drake has been getting some backlash from his fans for referring to Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Adonis, as a “fluke”. The rapper has been called out for being insensitive for his words. Read more about what fans have said to the God’s Plan rapper. 

Also Read | Drake Takes Jibe At Giannis And Bucks By Bringing WWE Belts To Raptors Vs Bucks Game

Also Read | Drake Shows Off His 2019 NBA Finals Championship Ring Gifted By The Toronto Raptors

Fans call out Drake for his controversial words about baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake’s new song, When to Say When has been getting a lot of attention for both negative and positive points. In the song When to Say When, he rapped, “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is”. His fans have been sharing their views about Drake’s lyrics and have been sharing their thoughts over it. The fans have split up into two groups, one calling out Drake for his lyrics and others taking his side. Here are some fan Tweets about Drake’s When to Say When

Also Read | Possessive Travis Scott Unhappy With Kylie Jenner Hanging Out With Drake, Say Reports

Also Read | Andrew Wiggins Joins Golden State Warriors, Expresses Excitement With A Drake Video

Also Read | When Rihanna And Drake Collaborated To Churn Out Songs That Became Massive Hits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE