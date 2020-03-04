Drake Faces Backlash From Fans For Dissing Baby Mama Sophie, A 'fluke' In New Song

Drake has been making headlines lately since the release of his two new songs, Chicago Freestyle and When to Say When. His fans went above and beyond to promote the songs on social media and shared their views about the two new singles. Drake has been getting some backlash from his fans for referring to Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Adonis, as a “fluke”. The rapper has been called out for being insensitive for his words. Read more about what fans have said to the God’s Plan rapper.

Fans call out Drake for his controversial words about baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake’s new song, When to Say When has been getting a lot of attention for both negative and positive points. In the song When to Say When, he rapped, “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is”. His fans have been sharing their views about Drake’s lyrics and have been sharing their thoughts over it. The fans have split up into two groups, one calling out Drake for his lyrics and others taking his side. Here are some fan Tweets about Drake’s When to Say When.

I like drake and his music but calling ur baby mother a fluke you two have a whole child together I know they aren’t together but the respect for her has to be there especially for the child’s sake #drake — Maria A (@miszmaria90) March 3, 2020

Drake really called his baby mom fluke then said he love her for who she is 😂 the toxic meter going off — Kiya (@i_kiyaaa) March 1, 2020

Fluke DOES NOT = Flake. Fluke is a stroke of luck...& tbh, that’s what it was when she got pregnant by him! He also states that he loves her for who she is, so what’s the issue? #WhenToSayWhen #Drake @Drake — J RO (@cleversister01) March 3, 2020

Y’all better look up the definition of “Fluke” before you come at my man.

Likeee leave Aubrey alone, he don’t care about none of your opinions, he’s STILLLLLL making his Ben Franklins. #WhenToSayWhen — B.I.T.C.H. (@Sheabadgal_26) March 2, 2020

Bruhhhh #Drake said “Baby Mama FLUKE, but I love her for who she is.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 LMFAOOOOOOOO!!! Bruuhhh it could NOT BE ME!!! 😂😂😂🤣💀 — Carissa Alex ⚡ (@CarissaAlex) March 3, 2020

