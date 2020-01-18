Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Break Up: Couple Splits After Nearly 3 Years Together

This week saw the breakup of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler and not too long ago news of Rihanna's breakup also surfaced. An entertainment portal confirmed the news of the pop star's break of the pop star with her businessman boyfriend Hassan Jameel. There haven't been many details of the reported break up, however, the break up did come as a surprise to fans.

(Source: Rihana's Instagram)

Rihanna & Hassan Jameel break up

The two had managed to keep their relationship private for far too long and were together for about three years. However, the two have parted ways after being in a relationship since 2017.

Rihanna had also previously met with Jameel's parents and was often spotted spent time with them in the last three year. A source told the entertainment portal that the two had been dating for months until they made it official in 2017.

The couple had managed to keep things extremely private so as to avoid any media interactions. However, the couple had been spotted several times on dates and vacations. On one such occasion, the couple was seen getting all cuddly on a date in New York. They were also seen having a good time in Italy for their vacations.

Earlier in 2019, Rihanna spoke to an entertainment magazine briefly about Jameel. When asked if she was in love she replied saying she was. However, she ignored the marriage question shortly after.

Source: Rihanna's Instagram

