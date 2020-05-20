Rihanna And Hassan Jameel's Complete Relationship Timeline From 2016 To 2020

A set of paparazzi pictures of Rihanna spotted with a mystery man went viral a couple of years ago. The mystery man was later found to be Hassan Jameel, a Saudi Arabian businessman. The photographs that emerged on the internet sparked romance rumours, indicating that Rihanna and Hasaan Jameel were dating. However, after nearly being together for three years the couple reportedly parted ways earlier this year. Here is a timeline of Rihanna and Hassan Jameel's rumoured relationship.

2016

In November 2016, Rihanna and Drake were both in Dubai to attend the Formula 1 Weekend. However, the duo wasn’t spotted together for even a single time which confirmed speculations about their breakup. In the month of December, Rihanna took social media by storm as she was seen holding hands and walking with a tall, dark-haired man.

2017

Rihanna made headlines again as she was spotted again in Tokyo with the same tall, dark-haired man, who was discovered to be Hassan Jameel. Their outings didn’t end here as they were spotted again by the paparazzi in Ibiza in June. The very next day after the photos surfaced on the internet, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel were spotted having coffee together in Spain.

In the same month, Rihanna’s father revealed in an interview that the singer had told him that she has a boyfriend. “He’s going to have to buckle up, she’s a hard-working girl, she’s very independent and ambitious. Nobody can tell her what to do. She doesn’t want to be lifted up, she wants to get up there herself”, said Rihanna's father during the interview.

In October 2017, the couple was spotted yet again enjoying dinner at London’s Park Chinois leading to confirmation that they were together. Rihanna and Hassan Jameel also spend Halloween together that year. As per reports, Rihanna was dressed as Kylo Ren while Jameel was dressed as a penguin for the holiday.

2018

In the month of January, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel were spotted hanging out on a balcony in Paris. After spending a romantic vacation, the duo also celebrated together after Rihanna won a Grammy in New York. In the month of May, Rihanna obliquely talking about Jameel said in an interview, “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”

However, soon after in the month of June, breakup rumours of the duo started doing the rounds on the Internet. It was later dismissed by the couple as the duo was spotted again in Mexico. Rihanna and Hassan Jameel also celebrated Christmas together that year in Malibu.

2019

In February 2019, Rihanna reportedly took Hassan Jameel to a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on her birthday. Later in the month of June, when Rihanna was asked about her relationship status, the singer cheekily replied saying, “Google it”. After that, she was asked if she was in love, to which, the singer replied: “Of Course.”

2020

Reports of Rihanna and Hasaan Jameel’s breakup made headlines in January 2020 once again. As per the latest reports, the couple has parted ways for good. Reports state that the reason for break up was their distinct lifestyle. Reports revealed that their lives were too different and it was hard for both Rihanna and Hasaan Jameel to keep up with the demands of their career and relationship.

