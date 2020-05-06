Rihanna shares her idea of real beauty and gives tips on how to be confident

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars that are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Not only is Rihanna known for giving the world some top ratting songs like Umbrella, Diamonds, and Work, but is also known for being a businessperson.

In 2017, Rihanna launched her first makeup line, Fenty Beauty. A little after that, Rihanna entered a new lane with her brand, luxury fashion, with the creation of Fenty in partnership with the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. During an interview, Rihanna shared her idea of real beauty and gave a few tips on how to be confident. Read ahead to know more-

When Rihanna launched her own brand, Fenty Beauty, she completely changed the face of the industry with her boldly unapologetic approach. During an interview, being an owner of a makeup brand, Rihanna was asked about her idea of real beauty. Rihanna also shared some tips on how to be confident.

When Rihanna was asked about when did she learn to embrace her own idea of what is beautiful, she said that it happened when she finally learned to love herself. She advised everyone to love themselves to the fullest, as when that happens, nothing can steal one's happiness. That’s the key, said Rihanna, that when you love yourself, nobody except for you is in charge of your happiness.

Also, Rihanna was asked about who taught her about body positivity and self-love. Rihanna explained that she grew up with having independent women around and when that happens, there is always an example of a role model set. Both, Rihanna’s mother and grandmother were independent women who made things happen for themselves, and she is glad she grew up around them.

Next, Rihanna was asked about what she does to make herself feel confident, to which Rihanna said that every single day she is just herself. Fashion and makeup sure can make one feel confident but only if they make sure that it is for them to feel good and not to impress others. Rihanna also revealed that she does like to take risks when it comes to fashion but that is because she likes what she is wearing and not because she wants to create a controversy.

When was the last time Rihanna felt self-conscious and how did she overcome that, marks as the next question up. Rihanna said that it would be really great if women didn’t have days where they felt less confident than usual, but this is the reality of life. When she is having one of those days, she makes sure to remove herself from any negativity, revealed Rihanna. However, she also said that sometimes women have to show up and pretend to be the most confident person in the room, even when they don’t feel like it.

In the end, Rihanna was asked what does beauty mean, according to her. Rihanna said that the real meaning of beauty is embracing one's uniqueness. The biggest mistake women make is to start comparing themselves with other women. There is a lot of pressure on social media, especially for younger women who are trying to figure out who they are. Women who thrive when they are who they are meant to be is beauty, Rihanna said.

