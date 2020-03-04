When Rihanna Had Everyone Cracking Up With Her Funny Movie Scenes

Rihanna is one of the biggest pop stars in Hollywood. The singer has a long list of accolades and a huge fan base. She is also exceptionally good at fashion and often gives major goals to fans when she steps out in an extravagant outfits. The singer has also featured in several films over the past years and here are some of the hilarious moments from some of Rihanna's movies.

Rihanna times when the 'Work' singer had us cracking up with laughter in movies

This is the End

The 2013 film was directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and was a fantasy comedy film. The film featured fictionalised versions of superstars who party it out at James Franco’s house only to be met with an unsuspecting disaster. Rihanna, among many stars, makes an appearance in the film and becomes an instant fan favourite. Her scenes with Michael Cera and later with Craig Robinson are hilarious. In a scene with Cera, she slaps him for an inappropriate gesture done by him, later with Craig she hits him back with a funny song in response to his unusual request.

Home

Home released in 2015 and was one of the most hilarious animated films to come out that year. The film had Jim Parsons and Rihanna lending their voice to the lead characters and fans were excited to watch the movie. Rihanna had several hilarious moments in the film which helped make the film a success. However, her interviews during the film promotions were funnier and had the audience anticipating the film even more.

