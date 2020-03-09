Rihanna Once Said That She Never Wanted To Become Famous; Check Out Her Other Confessions

Rihanna has inspired millions of people with her music. In various interviews, she has talked about her upcoming albums or songs and has given a glimpse of her struggles. She has also never shied away from making surprising statements. Take a look at times when Rihanna surprised everyone with her candid confessions.

ALSO READ | Demi Lovato Opens Up About Wanting To 'make Out' With Rihanna

Rihanna's confessions

In an interview, she spoke about her brand and how her brand is music. The singer also said that when she was a child, she visited a popular fashion store and wanted to buy things but she could not at that point in time. The singer futher said that she vowed to get a job one day and with all of her savings she would get what she wanted from that popular store.

Rihanna, who also has a store to her name, then mentioned that she is very proud of herself and her choices. The Barbadian singer also made a surprising revelation that she never wanted to become famous and that was not even a part of her dream. All she wanted to do was make good music and what she got out of it was something she never thought of.

ALSO READ | Rihanna's Most Stunning Hairstyles To Take Inspiration From, See Pics

In another interview, she spoke about her songs that were getting popular among her fans. She candidly confessed that she never took any vocal training and that she always wanted to do the same.

The singer also revealed a funny incident where the popular record producer Ne-Yo asked her to do staccato and she said that she does not even know what that is. However, she later learned more about music during her recording.

ALSO READ | Rihanna's List Of Films That Are A Must-watch For The Fans Of The 'Rude Boy' Singer; Read

For her fourth studio album R Rated, Rihanna asked Nicki to write songs for her. Nicki Minaj also agreed to write and not to mention the songs became really popular. Before the album released, Rihanna said that she was happy and blessed to work with an artist like Nicki Minaj.

ALSO READ | Rihanna's Popular Music Albums That Have Given Us Some Greatest Songs Of All Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.