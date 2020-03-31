Rihanna Cherishes The Idea Of Becoming A Single Mom; Reveals She Wants To Have 3-4 Kids

Rihanna became popular when she was just 17-years old and since then she has built an entire empire for herself. The Grammy winner recently opened about her 10-year plan starting from now. As per reports, the Umbrella Singer is working hard for her upcoming project. However, Rihanna also wants to include three or four children in her life.

The singer reportedly said when she turns 42, she will become 'ancient'. Rihanna added that the babies are coming in her life soon with or without a partner. The singer further said that she feels that society makes her want to feel that she is wrong in deciding to raise her kids without a partner.

Rihanna believes that people diminish one as a mother if there is no dad in their kids’ lives. However, the only thing that matters to Rihanna is happiness. The singer thinks that happiness is the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. Rihanna further added that the only thing that can raise a child truly is love.

When asked what the singer has learned as she is getting older, Rihanna said that now that she has turned 32, she is realizing that life is very short. According to her, one doesn’t have a lot of time to tolerate everything in life. However, everyone keeps piling things one their plates. But when the time comes, one needs to start cutting things out for betterment.

This is not the first time when the Grammy-winning singer has spoken about her baby fever. In another interview with a reputed news portal, Rihanna opened up about motherhood saying that she wants children more than anything in life. In another chat show, the singer said that she wants children but she is leaving the timing of it to God's plan and willingness.

