Rihanna's Musical Film 'Guava Island' Was Released For Free? Know More Unknown Facts

Guava Island is an Ameican musical flick starring Donald Glover and Rihanna in the lead roles of Deni and Kofi, respectively. The film is directed by Hiro Murai. Guava Island was released on April 13, 2019, by the Amazon Studios through Amazon Prime Video. The plot revolves around the story of a young musician who seeks to hold a festival to liberate the oppressed people of Guava Island, even if only for a day. Check out the interesting trivia and lesser-known facts about the musical Guava Island.

Intriguing Trivia about Guava Island

The pop star Rihanna starrer Guava Island marks the feature film directorial debut of the creator Hiro Murai.

The story of the musical is by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Ibra Ake, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji.

Guava Island was released for free on Amazon Prime for anyone to watch without a subscription for 18 hours before being available to Prime subscribers only.

The film was also streamed on the Coachella YouTube page and Twitch for a few hours.

The Rihanna and Donald starrer was first exhibited at the Coachella Festival on April 11, 2019.

Rihanna does not sing in the film at all despite the heavy use of music.

There are many political analogies apparent throughout the musical featuring Rihanna.

Donald Glover was co-headlining at Coachella as Childish Gambino.

In August 2018, it was reported that Donald Glover and Rihanna were filming the secret project in Cuba titled Guava Island throughout that summer.

Guava Island has a total of ten songs featured in the film most written by Glover and Göransson.

The musical flick Guava Island was also co-produced under the banners of Regency Enterprises.

