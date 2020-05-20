Rihanna Bags A Spot On London's Rich List, Courtesy Fenty's Association With LVMH

Rihanna has bagged a coveted spot on Britain’s Rich List 2020. The Work singer reportedly bagged this spot due to her association with LVMH. This is due to the fact that Rihanna’s brands Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage x Fenty are under the parent company LVMH.

Rihanna bags a spot on London’s Rich List 2020

Singer and actor Rihanna turned heads and created headlines when she announced that she is launching her beauty brand. This beauty brand has now turned into one of Rihanna’s major income sources. The Diamonds singer’s beauty brand Fenty Beauty has taken inclusivity to the next level.

Also read | Rihanna And Hassan Jameel's Complete Relationship Timeline From 2016 To 2020

This inclusivity and passion for beauty have led Rihanna to land the third spot in London’s Rich List 2020. This rich list is announced every year by a leading publication. This publication has given several reasons why Rihanna is part of this coveted list.

According to the publication, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to £468 million. The Work singer has amassed this huge net worth due to her brand Fenty Beauty, her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, and her singing career. Along with these multiple endeavours, Rihanna stars in films as well.

Another major reason behind Rihanna’s mention on this rich list is her partnership with LVMH. LVMH is a leading multinational corporation from France. LVMH has various luxury fashion and lifestyle brands under its wing. These include Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Benefit Cosmetics, Givenchy, Kat Von D Beauty, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., and many others.

Also read | Rihanna's Popular Party Songs That Will Make You Groove: From 'Work' To 'Wild Thoughts'

Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty’s association with the brand has brought credibility to it in the fashion world. As mentioned earlier, Fenty focuses a lot on inclusivity hence Fenty beauty caters to nearly 50 skin shades and various skin types. The lingerie brand Savage x Fenty caters to various body types and also focuses on body positivity through lingerie. This step has led to a positive image of the brand among its customers.

Also read | 'Believe It' Singer Rihanna's Personal Chef Reveals Her 'favourite Food'; Check Out Here

Also read | Rihanna's Cover Pictures That Broke Stereotypes And Took Social Media By Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.