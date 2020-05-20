Rihanna's Popular Party Songs That Will Make You Groove: From 'Work' To 'Wild Thoughts'

Rihanna is a popular artist who has been critically acclaimed all across the globe for her hit music. From party to romantic songs, the diva has chartbuster numbers in her kitty which were appreciated by both fans and critics alike. The international singer is recognized for embracing different music styles. Rihanna is one of the bestselling music artists of all times. Here is a list of hit party songs that have made people groove to its beat.

Work

Work is a famous song recorded by Barbadian singer Rihanna. The song is from her eight studio Album Namely Anti. Featuring rapper Drake, the song was released as the lead single of Anti on January 2016.

Lyrically, Work incorporates themes revolving around money along with fragile relationships. The beat and tempo of the song aptly fit all the needs of a party song. Rihanna and Drake’s hot chemistry in Work set the stage on fire and garnered appreciation.

Pon De Replay

Pon De Replay is Rihanna’s debut single from her debut studio album Music of the Sun. Released in May 2005, Pon De Replay was written and produced by Vada Nobles, Evan Rogers, Alisha Brooks and Carl Sturken. The lead single of Rihanna’s debut album Pon De Replay is a dance-pop, dancehall song that features elements of pop and reggae. The lyrics of Pon De Replay revolves around Rihanna asking the DJ to put the volume of her favourite song louder.

This Is What You Came For

This Is What You Came For is a song by Calvin Harris featuring guest vocals from Rihanna. The song released in April 2016. It was written by Calvin Harris and American singer Taylor Swift. The single gained number two position on the UK Singles Chart. Along with it, the song also peaked number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Wild Thoughts

Wild Thoughts is a song by Rihanna featuring musician DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The song was released in June 2017 by We the Best and Epic Records as the third single from Khaled’s tenth studio album Grateful. This mid-tempo song was a massive commercial hit and was much loved by fans. The lyrics of the song revolves around praising a lover who inspires sexual thoughts.

Don’t Stop the Music

Don’t Stop the Music is Rihanna’s song from her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad. This fourth single of the album was released in September 2007. Don’t Stop the Music is a dance track that features rhythmic devices primarily in hip-hop music.

