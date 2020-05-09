Rihanna Launches New Products In A Quirky 'Shots & Swatches' Session; Watch Video Here

On Friday, Rihanna launched her beauty brand's first-ever blush range with a quirky video with her friends. The video shared on the brand's YouTube channel has Rihanna introducing her range of blushes. The video-titled Shots and Swatches has Rihanna drinking a Tequila shot after every shade of blush. The four-minute-long video will surely tickle your funny bone.

Rihanna drinks shots while revealing new product

Rihanna has launched her first-even blush range virtually through her YouTube channel- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Accompanying her were her friends-cum-crew members. The video released on Friday has the singer having a ball with some tequila shots and the eloquent shades of blushes. The four-minute-long video is titled Shot and Swatches and introduced ten shades of Fenty Beauty's blushes.

In 2017, Rihanna launched her beauty brand, named, Fenty Beauty. The brand was reportedly started by Rihanna to offer a wide range of cosmetics to women of all skin types. Within three years, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has reportedly managed to surpass its competitors like Kylie Kylie Cosmetics, Benefit, Urban Decay, KKW Beauty and NYX to become the market leader.

Recently, the pop star was in the news after she donated a huge sum to victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Rihanna's non-profit organisation Clara Lionel Foundation and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently donated USD 2.1 million each to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles.

Besides which, the singer reportedly also donated USD 2 million to support undocumented workers, homeless and elderly people, and children of frontline health workers in Los Angeles and New York amid the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the pop star's last album dropped in 2017, and fans are eagerly waiting for her return.

