Rihanna's Most Romantic Songs That Can Be Dedicated To Your Partner

Rihanna is one of the most popular music artists of all time. Her last album released was Anti, after which fans have been waiting for her next album. However, the singer has collaborated with music artists Drake for the song titled Too Good. Rihanna has sung numerous songs throughout her career. The singer has also recorded some emotional and romantic songs that the audience love listening to. Here's a list of some of the best romantic songs by Rihanna:

Rihanna's songs that can be dedicated to your lover anytime

We Found Love

We Found Love is from Rihanna's album titled Talk That Talk. The lyrics are penned and produced by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. The song was released in the year 2011. The video song won Grammy for ''Best Short Form Music Video'' at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. The video song features Rihanna and Dudley O'Shaughnessy and received a lot of praise for the song.

Love the Way You Lie

Rihanna and Eminem collaborated in the song titled Love The Way You Lie. This song is Eminem's seventh studio album titled Recovery (2010). The song is a mid-tempo hip hop that describes two lovers' love and hate relationship. The song bagged several accolades and bagged the top position on various record charts, including US Billboard Hot 100 for around seven weeks.

Hate That I Love You

This is a song from Rihanna's third album titled Good Girl Gone Bad (2007). The third single from the album also features Ne-Yo. The number bagged the seventh position on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts and achieved success. Hate That I Love You is about the power of love. It has influences of folk music. The song received many rave reviews.

Stupid In Love

In an interview, Rihanna said that this song is related to a woman who realises that she needs to get out of her abusive relationship with her boyfriend. The song is sung by Brandy Norwood but later Rihanna recorded the song. Brandy decided to give Rihanna the song for her album titled Rated R.

