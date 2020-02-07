This Is How Rihanna Became The WEALTHIEST Female Musician In The World

Rihanna is amongst those international stars who are loved immensely by fans across the globe. Her songs become international anthems and fans love to groove on the excellent beats and her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following of 78.9 million followers and 4,638 posts on Instagram.

Know how Rihanna became the wealthiest musician?

But, now the singing sensation is known for becoming the world's richest female musician. Rihanna Fenty has left behind massively wealthy and famous musicians like Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million) with a massive fortune of $600 million to become the wealthiest musician. However, where people are wooed with her achievements, her popular track 'Work Work Work...' defines how she managed to get to the position she is in now.

Many find it hard to gulp that most of her wealth is not from the music she has created. The singing beauty earned her fortune with her famous beauty brand 'Fenty Beauty' which currently has 9.2 Million followers on Instagram. The beauty brand is co-owned by billionaire Bernard Arnault, who owns the company LVMH. 11 out of the top 80 in the Forbes' list of the Richest Self-Made Women have earned their wealth through personal care or beauty products. Similarly, Kylie Jenner also earned her fortune from Kylie Cosmetics.

Fenty Beauty was launched in the year 2018 and in within first week of its launch, the beauty collected approximately $100 million. What separates the brand from other beauty product company is that Fenty Beauty has 40 shades of foundation coming up which is far more than any other brand. The company earned its fame because of the already established popularity of Rihanna through her soothing songs that are a delight for her fans.

