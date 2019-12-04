Rihanna Pulls Off A Soccer Shaped Bag At A Football Match, Is She Starting A New Trend?

Rihanna is well versed in making headlines. The singer/songwriter is known not only for her music but also for her passion for fashion and beauty. On Tuesday in Turin, Italy, Rihanna wore a Louis Vuitton bag shaped like a soccer ball to a soccer game. While watching a UEFA Champions League game between Juventus and Atlético Madrid football teams, the singer and Fenty owner. showed off the bag.

Rihanna carried a Louis Vuitton soccer-ball-shaped bag; have a look

The bag comes from the designer's limited-edition collection that Louis Vuitton released in 1998, the year France hosted the World Cup. While the handbag's price is still undisclosed, a $3,344 antique version comes with a detachable belt for sale. The handbag comes with a detachable shoulder strap that Rihanna wears to make the game easier to carry.

Read: Rihanna's Outfits Are Just What You Need To Take Inspiration From

Rihanna wore a chocolate-brown leather coat with fuzzy features and a thick fur collar along with her soccer bag. The star accessorized her look with a pair of tinted rectangular sunglasses that seem to be from her own brand, Fenty. She put her thick hair into a high ponytail, going for a messy look. She was also presented by the soccer team with a personalized jersey with her name printed on the back.

Read: When Helena Bonham Carter Revealed She Had Never Been To Met Gala & Rihanna Told Her Why

While her latest look pays tribute to the' 90s, Rihanna has recently made a case for returning to fashion in the early 2000s. She wore a couple of high-heeled flip flops for a New York City outing in October. Many stars, including Rosie Huntingdon-Whitely and Hailey Bieber (b. Baldwin), have since been spotted flaunting the shoe style.

Read: Rihanna-Donatella Versace In 'incredible Company' As They Chill At British Fashion Awards

Read: Rihanna: Know Why The Popstar Recently Apologized To Her Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.