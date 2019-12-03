Rihanna-Donatella Versace In 'incredible Company' As They Chill At British Fashion Awards

The 2019 British Fashion Awards were held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night and eminent celebrities from music, fashion and Hollywood marked their presence at the award show which was organized by the British Fashion Council. All the celebrities from the showbiz graced the red carpet of the award show in their custom-made Haute Couture. Prior to the ceremony presented by Tracee Ellis Ross, which was topped off with a surprise performance by Eric Clapton singing Layla, VIPs sat down for a star-studded dinner. The legendary fashion designer Donatella Versace was seen hanging out with the Diamonds singer Rihanna at the event.

Also Read | Fashion Awards 2019: Best-dressed Celebs From Rihanna To Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace hung out at the 2019 British Fashion Awards with Rihanna and called her an incredible company

Donatella captioned the image writing, ""Incredible company tonight at the #FashionAwards! 💋💋 Rihanna! @britishfashioncouncil @badgalriri"

Donatella also received an award on behalf of her friend who is a designer named Kim Jones. Kim won the award for the Best Menswear Designer 2019 but could not attend the award ceremony. Apart part from Riri, Donatella along hung out with a couple of other celebrities who attended the award show.

Also Read | British Fashion Awards 2019 Confers Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee With Three Honours

Also Read | Hollywood Celebrities That You Probably Did Not Realise Were BFFs In Real Life

Also Read | McCartney Reunited In The Sky With Rihanna After Working Together In 'Fourfiveseconds'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.