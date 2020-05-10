Rihanna's Quotes On Love Will Change Your Perspective About Relationships; Read

Popular artist Rihanna is recognised all across the globe for embracing different music styles. She is one of the richest and most powerful women in the music industry. Apart from winning several Grammy Awards, Rihanna is also famous for her makeup and clothing line. Over the years, she has given several chartbusters and has won many hearts.

However, her love life has always been a rollercoaster. From being publicly humiliated by Chris Brown to her sizzling performances with rapper Drake, the singer has been through a lot. During her interviews, Rihanna has time and again given inspirational messages to her fans about love and relationship. Here is a list of a few such quotes shared by Rihanna.

Rihanna's quotes about love and relationship

I'm open to love. But guys should have to earn it. Because the minute they get it, they want something else.

To me, physical intimation is power. It's empowering when you do it because you want to do it.

I'm waiting for the man who's courageous enough to deal with me. I'm going to wait though. You always find the wrong person when you go looking.

When you're not with the person you want to be intimate with, a picture is the next best thing. Well, Skype is safer. But a picture lasts a long time. When you're alone, and when you miss them, pictures can be very handy.

Seriously, all I want is a guy to take me out and make me laugh for a good hour and take me back home. He doesn't even have to come up. All I want is a conversation for an hour.

I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive. Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge. That's sexy to me.

Love makes you go places you probably wouldn't ever go, had it not been for love, but I think everybody still has their limits

You don’t want to live your life and then meet someone. You want to share your life with someone. That’s what I’m missing right now.

There are people in the world who will love you and people in the world who will hurt you, and there are people in the world who will do both.

When it’s over and it’s gone, you almost wish that you could have all that bad stuff back so you can have the good.

