Rihanna Sends Fans Into Frenzy As She Asks Lookalike, "Where's The Album Sis?"

Recently, Rihanna entertained her fans by asking her look-alike the question she is asked the most by her fans on social media. The singer asked her doppelganger on Instagram that when is her latest album releasing. The singer had commented on an entertainment page whose video was going viral on social media.

Riri's comment

On a celebrity gossip media outlet page on Instagram, Rihanna commented on a post that featured her doppelganger. In the post, a picture of Rihanna is set in the background and the doppelganger is facing it and when she turns to face the camera, she strikes a pose like Rihanna. While numerous fans commented on the post acknowledging the fact that the lady in the video looks exactly like Rihanna, the singer herself commented on the post.

However, the singer showed a goofier side of herself and trolled the doppelganger. Rihanna commented on the post, “where the album sis? #R9 (sic)”. Very soon it garnered attention from fans and @Badgalriri’s comment received over 2.89 lakh likes and over 11 thousand replies on the comment. Check out the comment below.

Read Also | Rihanna, Drake And Other Celebrities With Interesting Instagram Names

Fan comments

The Instagram handle who had posted that video highlighted the comment and wrote in the caption, “Why #Rihanna step into #TheShadeRoom trolling her look-alike about #R9, y’all? Sis plays tew much (sic)” This got more attention from fans and they gushed to the post and reacted to the activity of Rihanna. Several fans commented that Rihanna cleverly used this opportunity to troll her fans who have been constantly asking her to release a new album.

Rihanna’s doppelganger

Riri’s new song

Reportedly, fans of Rihanna have been persistently asking the singer to drop a new album. It is one of the most common questions she is asked on social media. There have been speculations for months that she plans to drops her ninth studio album. However, she has also been very busy with other projects and hence has not been able to release R9.

Read Also | Bruno Mars Ready To 'submit Headshots' At Rihanna's Fenty; Says 'I Should've Been A Model'

On the work front

On the work front, Rihanna had released her album Anti in the year 2016, which was well-received by fans and critics. In 2019, Rihanna was seen in an American musical film, Guava Island. Directed by Hiro Murai, the film starred Donald Glover and Rihanna in the lead roles.

Read Also | Rihanna Shares Her Night Time Beauty Routine Along With Some Skin Care Tips; Read

Read Also | How To Wear A Face Mask: Take Cues From Sarah Jessica Parker On Scarf Face Mask Fashion

Image credits: Rihanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.