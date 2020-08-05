'Battleship' To 'Bring It On: All Or Nothing': Here Are Movies In Which Rihanna Starred In

Apart from being a prominent face in the music industry, Rihanna is also recognised as a well-known actor too. From strutting a fashion catwalk to being an entrepreneur, the star has done it all. Whether it is empowering lyrics or on-screen presence, Rihanna has always inspired fans. The musician has been a part of several movies, while some were a commercial disappointment, a few went on to become blockbuster hits. Here’s taking a look at Rihanna’s movie that you probably forgot Rihanna starred in.

Battleship

Released in 2012, Battleship is a military science-fiction action movie helmed by Peter Berg. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna and Liam Neesan, the movie is loosely based on the board game of the same name. The plot of Battleship unveils that the fleet of ships is forced to do a battle with a task force of unknown origin in order to discover and curb their destructive aim. Rihanna essays the role of a Petty Officer namely Cora Raikes who is a crewmate and weapons specialist too.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was released back in the year 2017. Directed by Luc Besson, this 3D space opera film stars Cara Delavingne, Clive Owen and Rihanna in pivotal roles. The singing sensation Rihanna can be seen playing the role of shape-shifting entertainer.

The film follows a dark force who threatens Alpa, a vast metropolis which is home to a species of thousands of planets. The plot unveils how special operatives Valerian and Laureline race to identify the raiding menace and safeguard not just Alpha but the entire future of the universe.

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Helmed by Steve Rash, Bring it On: All or Nothing was released in the year 2006. Starring Hayden Panettiere and Solange Knowles-Smith, it is the third instalment of the Bring it On series that revolves around high school cheerleading. The plot of the film follows the life of a transfer student who joins a cheer-leading squad and competes with the head cheerleader.

Rihanna is playing the role of herself who announces a television special show where all the high school cheerleading squads can compete. The winner of the competition gets a chance to appear in her music video.

Ocean’s 8

Released in 2018, Ocean’s 8 is heist comedy movie helmed by Gary Ross. The movie follows around a group of women led by Debbie Ocean, who plan a sophisticated heist at the annual Met Gala in New York City. Rihanna can be essaying the role of a talented hacker in the film.

