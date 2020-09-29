Rihanna Schools Fan Who Questioned Her Skincare Routine; Reveals Importance Of Sunscreen

After sharing her nighttime skincare routine, pop star Rihanna went on to launch another product from her Fenty Beauty skincare line. On Sunday, September 27, she promoted her brand new travel-size Fenty Skin Start’r set ‘mini gang’. However, it left one of her fans confused, as to why the singer is promoting an SPF product in winter and Rihanna had this to say about it:

Rihanna clears fans’ confusion

A fan who was left puzzled with Rihanna applying a sunscreen, commented “It’s winter now” on her post. The singer did not waste a single moment in schooling the fan about the importance of SPF usage. Replying to her fan, the beauty mogul stated it is the ‘ignorance’ for her. Not only that, but Rihanna also asked her to stay cautious from thinking that ‘SPF’ is seasonal. Take a look at it here:

It’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkled if you think spf is seasonal! But continue

Rihanna’s newly released ‘mini gang’

Rihanna flaunted her gorgeous skin as she revealed about protecting her ‘melanin’. With patches of cream applied on her face, Rihanna covered her face with a cap as a metaphor of protecting her face from the sun. With a poker face, Rihanna looks relaxed as the camera captures her. Check it out here:

just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!

Previously in a video released by Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna shared the secret of her glowing complexion. One of the steps in her skincare regime included moisturising her skin with a Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor product, which is a moisturizer and a skin protector as well. In the video, the musician specially addressed the misconceptions revolving around people with colour wearing an SPF product. She said,

I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that Black people don’t need it, and as a woman of color I’m here to say that’s a lie. SPF is for everyone and every day.

With this, it is inevitable that the artist treats her skin with SPF lotion, throughout the year. On the work front, Rihanna’s last album Anti released back in 2016. Ever since then her fans are desperately waiting for the singer to drop another album.

